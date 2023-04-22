People Raise $50k+ For Homeless Chef Who Was on Gordon Ramsay’s Show
A chef in Los Angeles who was featured on Gordon Ramsay’s TV show 24 Hours To Hell and Back was left homeless after his restaurant failed and now, a friend of his has set up a GoFundMe page to help the man get back on his feet.
Clive Jackson had a restaurant called The Brownstone Bistro and was featured on the TV show in 2018. Jackson told Ramsay that he dedicated all his time and energy into his restaurant after the m**der of his son but business was not taking off.
Ramsay and his staff attempted to turn the eatery around but the restaurant closed in 2019 and Jackson found himself homeless and eventually he ended up living in Los Angeles’ notorious Skid Row area.
Recent heavy rain in Southern California collapsed Jackson’s tent on Skid Row and his friend Lizzy Calhoun found him found him soaking wet on the street and set him up in a hotel.
Calhoun said, “When I met him, he was bright eyed, energetic & hopeful about finding work. The shelter system & SROs were terrifying experiences for such a trusting, gentleman. And it’s next to impossible to find work when you don’t have access to stable housing,”
As of this writing, the GoFundMe page set up by Calhoun has raised over $50k! The funds will be used to house Jackson and to build a mobile kitchen or a food truck for him to make a living.
If you can help, please donate to the GoFundMe page that has been set up for Mr. Jackson by clicking HERE.
Let’s help this guy get back on his feet!