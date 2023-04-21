Have You Tried The Trader Joe’s Customer Hack of Sampling an Item Before Buying It?
Okay, this is a new one…
I feel like I’ve been living in a cave for years because this one blew my mind!
A customer at Trader Joe’s shared a video where he wanted to try an item before he purchased it because he’s heard that’s something ANYONE is allowed to do at the grocery store chain.
Check out what happened when he tried out this alleged policy at the store. We think you’ll be surprised!
@emiliano_2_33 Finally tried out that #traderjoes hack where you can try anything BEFORE you buy. And surprised that it DID work😳 but more surprised that even their own employees dont know about it. SO Andrew and trader joes for a great shopping experience. #tiktok #tiktoker #fyp #hack #hacks #tiktokv #love #tiktoktraditions ♬ original sound – Emiliano Chagoya337
So yes, this is a real thing!
Viewers responded to the video and shared how they discovered this life hack.
One person said,
“I asked the cashier once if the beef jerky was any good at the counter.
She said, do you want to try it before buying it?
That’s how I found out.”
And another added,
“I was shopping once and randomly a worker opened an ice cream box and offered me one.”
One TikTokker commented,
“I’ve tried many things in the store! The employees usually initiate it.”
The more you know, right…?