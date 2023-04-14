Her Jaw Is Wired Shut. Is She Wrong For Not Wanting To Cook Dinner Every Night?
In most households, one person probably ends up doing more of the cooking. That said, I would guess that one person would rather not have it be a daily chore – and that’s in the best of times.
In the worst of times, partners are supposed to be there to cover each other and relieve burdens, but this man doesn’t seem to have gotten the message.
OP had to have jaw surgery and has been on a liquid-only diet for several months. Still, she’s been preparing 3 meals a day for her son and dinner for the whole family, even though she’s unable to really eat any of it.
I (40f) had jaw surgery in November, and have had my jaw wired shut ever since. I’m mostly surviving on Ensure, blenderized soups, smoothies, and baby food. It’s been tough. During this time, I have continued to make my child’s breakfast every morning, make his lunch for school, do the grocery shopping, and make dinner most nights. Honestly, it’s torture.
My husband (40) works full time, and doesn’t really feel like cooking when he gets home. I get it, but at the same time, making dinner every night, and having to watch and smell it cook when I know I can’t eat it is awful. (And I know there are lots of ways to blend proper meals, but by the time I add enough broth, juice, etc. to make it drinkable, it’s disgusting.)
She confessed to her husband how hard this has become and asked him to cook at least a few times a week, but he refused since she’s home on medical leave.
The other night, I asked if he could make dinner at least a few nights a week, and he got pretty offended. He said that since I’m not working (I’m on medical leave), it’s nice to come home to dinner being ready and not having to rush to start it.
OP thought she would force the issue by doing all of the prep work for dinner and then having her husband cook it when he got home. He complied, but is giving her the cold shoulder over it.
Last night, I thought I could compromise and get all of the ingredients prepared and ready so he could just do the actual cooking, and he was pretty ticked off all night.
Am I being unreasonable? AITA for not wanting to cook every night?
Should she suck it up (like she’s having to do with her meals) or should he pitch in? Reddit’s about to weigh in below!
The top comment says that OP is definitely not wrong, and maybe her partner should try her life on for size for a day or two.
This person says it’s time for OP to start breaking generational curses.
Being a supportive partner really isn’t that difficult, according to a few comments like this one.
They think people are really expecting far too much for far too little effort in return.
And this comment reminds OP that they both deserve the same level of care.
Yeah, this woman needs to have a serious chat with her spouse, I think.
Here’s hoping he takes it to heart and that things really change.
