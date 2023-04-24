Apr 24, 2023

Here’s What It’s Like When A Family Member Suffers From Schizoaffective Disorder

There are so many misconceptions and preconceived notions when it comes to mental illnesses. The truth is, unless you or someone you love suffers, it’s hard –  or even impossible – to know what it’s really like.

If you’d like to try to imagine what living with someone with schizophrenia is like, these folks are getting real about their personal experiences.

A diagnosis is only the beginning.

There’s always work to be done.

A vicious cycle.

It can seem like there’s no way to make it stop.

You have to protect your kids.

First and foremost.

It can be complicated.

In ways you never imagined.

Dogs make everything better.

Here’s hoping it’s the start of something good.

That sounds pretty hurtful.

I don’t think her mother would approve, if she knew.

A good husband.

But what else is he?

Too much, maybe.

Professional help is important, too.

It doesn’t have to be awful.

I imagine people are always a bit on edge, though.

He’s good people.

One thing doesn’t preclude the other.

It sounds super tough.

I’d like to give each and everyone one of these families a big hug.

STORIES
