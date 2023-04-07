How Do You Really Feel About Daylight Savings Time? People Share Their Frustrations.
Love it or hate it, we all have to deal with the dreaded time change brought on by Daylight Savings Time a couple of times every year.
Even though there are some people trying to do away with it for good, I’m not holding my breath – and it doesn’t sound like these 15 people are, either.
15. Experts say no more.
The two big sleep societies in the US: Sleep Research Society and American Academy of Sleep Medicine both call for abolishing DST.
“Daylight saving time (DST) refers to the practice of advancing clock time by 1 h each spring, with a return (setting back) to standard time (ST) each fall. Numerous sleep and circadian societies other than the Sleep Research Society have published statements in support of permanent ST, and permanent ST has also received support from multiple medical societies and organizations. This perspective discusses the positive and negative health and economic consequences of permanent DST, permanent ST, and maintaining the status quo (DST for part of the year). After a thorough review of the existing literature, the SRS advocates the adoption of permanent ST.”
The last several years have seen intense debate about the issue of transitioning between standard and daylight saving time. In the United States, the annual advance to daylight saving time in spring, and fall back to standard time in autumn, is required by law (although some exceptions are allowed under the statute).
An abundance of accumulated evidence indicates that the acute transition from standard time to daylight saving time incurs significant public health and safety risks, including increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and motor vehicle crashes.
Although chronic effects of remaining in daylight saving time year-round have not been well studied, daylight saving time is less aligned with human circadian biology—which, due to the impacts of the delayed natural light/dark cycle on human activity, could result in circadian misalignment, which has been associated in some studies with increased cardiovascular disease risk, metabolic syndrome and other health risks.
It is, therefore, the position of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine that these seasonal time changes should be abolished in favor of a fixed, national, year-round standard time.
14. Simple feelings.
Needs to be gone. Get rid of it.
13. A waste of effort.
I just moved out of AZ, which doesn’t do it. It’s not a major inconvenience or anything, but it just seems like a waste of effort – like some old habit or custom that has lost it’s original meaning/need.
12. Lol good joke.
It helps me save on candles and lamp oil so I’m all for it….. Just kidding. It is dumb as hell.
11. Really shake things up.
I loath it.
Unpopular opinion, but I wish we’d turn the clocks back an hour twice a year and really shake things up.
10. Kids complicate most things.
I have small kids and it takes a long time to adjust them. So I hate it.
9. Kind of meh.
I guess I’m just used to it. The time changes sort of mark the year for me.
I’m in southern California and the seasons blur a little bit but the time changes are more of a marker.
8. That could apply to life in general, though.
I woke up this morning and the first thing I said was “god this is f**king stupid.”
7. Don’t blame the farmers.
But once they notice that there’s no energy gains, everyone points out that it’s for the farmers really anyway.
Well, except for the farmers, who continue to ignore the clock and just use the sun to decide when to do s*%t.
6. I like this hot take.
The worst thing about it is having this boring f**king conversation every year
5. Either way.
It’s not DST that sucks but the twice a year change that sucks. Permanent DST all the way.
I’m getting up in the dark either way. DST gives me evening sun to enjoy and makes me super happy.
4. Even more confusing.
I’m not bothered by having daylight savings time, I think we just need to adjust how we do it.
Fall back and gain an hour? should be Sunday night at 2 AM, Spring forward and lose an hour? Monday at 2PM
3. I don’t like it.
Nope, our circadian rhythms are set by the sun. Having the clicks off by an hour year round messes with our bodies internal rhythms.
Standard time year round is what health care researchers and scientists want.
2. Who’s with me?
To the last, I will grapple with thee. from Hell’s heart, I stab at thee. For hate’s sake, I spit my last breath at thee.
1. A minor inconvenience.
Unpopular opinion, apparently…
I don’t care? Like, I’m a grown-ass adult and I can manage an hour change in my schedule twice a year. It’s a minor inconvenience at most, especially now that most of the “clocks” I use every day adjust automatically.
In the last few years it seems like it’s become this huge issue for people to complain about and rally against and I’m over here like, “Meh?”
Yeah, it would be great to have more light year round, right?
But I guess some people just love the darkness.