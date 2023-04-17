Jessica Simpson Talked About How a Huge Movie Star Once Tried to Seduce Her
Jessica Simpson recently wrote an essay for Amazon called “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single” where she talked about how she was wooed by a huge Hollywood star who tried to seduce her in her early days as a celebrity.
Simpson gave up all the details about this experience…except for the big star’s name.
Doh! Maybe she’ll spill the beans at some point…
Simpson said,”This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it! The whole period was very surreal. There were times I had a lot of fun, don’t get me wrong! But a lot of the time it felt isolating because I am someone who likes to deeply connect with people and I didn’t know who was trustworthy and who was not.”
Simpson said she learned a lot from this experience and said, “I learned you can’t always take people at their very persuasive word — seems obvious but it really isn’t when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well.”
She added, “Not betraying your own heart and diminishing your self-worth actually feels so much better than immediate gratification if living in a lie. I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!”
We still want to know who it was!
