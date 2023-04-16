Judd Apatow Said He Has No Problem Watching His Daughter Maude on “Euphoria”
To all the dads out there, this story might give you a little bit of perspective when it comes to your daughters….maybe…
Director and producer Judd Apatow is known for his many big comedy hits, including Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, This is 40, and many others.
He’s also a father of two daughters, including 25-year-old Maude Apatow who stars in HBO’s racy series Euphoria.
In fact, the proud dad said, “I can watch it. I love it. I’m not traumatized because I’ve read the scripts.” He added, “You’re always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job.”
Maude and her sister Iris grew up around film sets and even appeared in some of Apatow’s earlier films. He said about those early years, “A lot of the time, I don’t think she knew there was a camera rolling. I would sit her next to her sister, and I would just say some key phrase, and then they would just start fighting.”
Apatow also said, “I remember once, Maude had a little doll in the car and she tossed it and hit Iris on her nose. And then Iris started crying and I was like, ‘Great, we’ll use that in the movie! That’s a real moment of hostility.’ Years later, Iris saw it and she was like, ‘I can’t believe you used me really crying!’ So one might say, bad parenting.”
Hollywood folks are just different from us, friends…
