Man Proposes to His Girlfriend at Cracker Barrel Because the Couple First Met There
Every couple has their spot, right?
The places that you both enjoy and maybe even the restaurant or bar where you fell in love…
Heck, when I was young, my girlfriend and I used to eat at White Castle because we both loved it so much…classy, right?
Well, the couple you’re about to meet has a special place in their hearts for Cracker Barrel…and I mean a REALLY special place.
Josh Rivera and Rebekah Facciuto met by chance and struck up a casual conversation at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Casa Grande, Arizona back in 2020.
Rivera was waiting for a table on that fateful day when he decided to sit in one of the rocking chairs on the restaurant’s front porch. And, as luck would have it, Facciuto randomly sat down in the chair next to him.
Facciuto said, “We started talking while we were sitting there and decided that we wanted to continue the conversation over lunch. It was an instant connection.”
Rivera added, “After we had lunch together, I had the weirdest feeling – I missed Rebekah right away. I had never felt that way about someone I had just met before. I prayed, ‘Please let me know this person, even if it doesn’t go anywhere, please give me the privilege of knowing this person because I really like who she is.'”
After their impromptu first day, the pair stayed in touch, became friends, and eventually started dating. Fast forward roughly a year later, and Rivera decided to propose to Facciuto on the front porch of Cracker Barrel in front of family and friends.
The couple tied the knot in September 2021 and they had a son in August 2022. The baby shower was held at…you guessed it…Cracker Barrel.
Watch the video below so you can learn more about the story of these two lovebirds.
Enjoy!