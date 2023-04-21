Need To Restore Your Faith In Humanity? These People Have Some Ideas On How.
The way the world is these days, it can be hard to remember why we’re even trying to save it sometimes.
People are feeling stressed and down, and they’re looking for the silver linings and the reasons to keep going – and if you need one today, these folks have got your back.
Yet, anyway.
I think about the fact that all things considered I’m reasonably healthy and there’s no warrant out for my arrest.
I heard a guest on the Joe Rogan Podcast say “A healthy person wants a million things. A sick person just wants one thing.” I use this all the time.
Just a bit of courage.
Reminds me of a saying that I used to repeat to myself occasionally:
“If Internet Explorer is brave enough to ask to be your default browser, you can be brave enough to ask that girl out.”
I found this absolutely hilarious and one time it actually gave me the courage to ask somebody out lol.
As bad as it seems.
As bad as things may seem, I have certain people in my life I couldn’t live without. As long as they are ok, I ultimately don’t care about anything else.
It’s like that old ranking system trick, they ask you to rank your problem on a scale of 1-10. It’s a sh*%ty problem, so the person ranks it at like an 8. Then the questioner says the level 10 ranking is equivalent to your house burning down and you are the only one to escape.
The original problem no longer seems like a level 8. In psychology it is called re-framing, very useful exercise for anxiety.
Perspective is key.
I’m not homeless anymore, my chronic illness is in remission, so I can feed myself and even work outside the house.
Life is good!
Just forget about it for a moment.
Riding my bike and listening to music, it takes my mind off of everything, and I forget what’s going on and I’m just happy.
The cosmos are massive.
I think about all the natural wonders, all the organisms (both beautiful and terrifying) that inhabit this earth with me, I think about the fact that no matter how bad things seem on our pale blue dot the cosmos are massive, complex, and new stars are still being born in stellar nurseries all the time.
I also like to think of my life from a historical context. Needed a root canal a few weeks ago and was pretty bummed about it till I remember that old timey dentistry was whiskey and some dude with a steady hammering hand.
Hardcore History and other such shows are also excellent work out motivation 🙂 my ancestors used to have to be ready to throw down and scrap! This bike ride to the grocery store is a cake walk comparatively and it’s good for me too.
A dog fixes everything.
one thing that reminds me that everything isn’t all bad is that I have people and pets that want me around. I can have an utterly terrible day, come home, and my dog is waiting at the door to greet me. Every day. I’ll go lay down, and he’ll come cuddle with me. My sister notices the funk, and will make me dinner or a dessert or something to lift my spirits, and I don’t have to say a word. I’m close enough with my best friend that he can notice something off about me just by the way I text, and he’ll come over to play some video games and talk.
Please, please remember that there are people around you that love you and care for you. When you’re having an utterly shit day, there are people that actively want to make it better because they care for you. You may not notice the ways that they do it, but they do. It can be as simple as just asking how your day was (they know; they can tell,) or as elaborate as taking you out to unwind and have a fun time to forget and relax. No one is ever alone in this world, even if you feel it. And, if you genuinely feel it, message me. I’m always welcoming conversations from anyone.
Literally everyone.
I try to remember that we’re all just making it up as we go along.
Or maybe a cat.
When I lay down at night with my cat (who is 20 years old). She’s such a love bug and I am so lucky to have had her this long and all the stress just melts away ❤️
You’re still alive.
That despite the fact i suffer kidney failure and im on dialysis 3 days a week. I remind myself that im at least still alive and can still be with my family many other serious illnesses dont give that luxury.
Would like to point out im from uk for those who have asked. Scotland to be more specific.
The innocence of nature.
My love for Deer on the side of the road, the one’s that are alive. It reminds me the innocence of Nature and makes me feel warm and alive.
Some people aren’t so lucky.
I have a roof over my head.
Something to look forward to.
I can die later. The world is going to kill me whether I like it or not, so why not stick around for a few more decades and see what happens? In some ways it’s comforting to know I don’t have to do this forever and I don’t have to kill myself.
Curiosity and things to look forward to. Even TV shows, games, movies, or visits from relatives. I always pick something to look forward to.
Repeat as necessary.
I text a friend and see if they want to have dinner. We plan something and cook it with a good drink, then another, repeat as necessary. Life feels pretty good after a few drinks and dinner with friends.
Also I get to try out a lot of new recipes.
The little ones.
My kids. They are helping me more then anything else right now.
It’s so easy to have the worst f**kin’ day ever, then you get to see your little one who’s stoked to see you and it’s all peachy again.
My kid will come running to me or his Mom when we pick him up from daycare, chatter and sing the whole way home in the car, then ask for his favorite movie or something while grabbing his blanket and getting snuggies.
At this point I think I need them more than he does.
Focus on experiences.
That experiences with people is what matters most, not money or material.
I don’t know if I’m feeling better, exactly.
Maybe I just need to give a few of these a try.
