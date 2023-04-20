Panera Customer Unknowingly Consumed 1,000mg of Caffeine in Charged Lemonade Refills
Most of us love a solid jolt of caffeine to get our day going, but how much is too much?
Well, it seems like a Panera Bread customer might have answered that question for all of us…
A woman named Sarah shared a video on TikTok where she called out Panera’s Charged Lemonade drinks that contain over 100 grams of sugar and 390 milligrams of caffeine…FYI, that’s more sugar and caffeine per fluid ounce than a Monster Energy drink.
In her video, Sarah talks about how she didn’t realize how harmful the Charged Lemonade drinks were until her husband, who is a Type 1 diabetic, told her about what’s actually in the drink.
Sarah said she drank four or five of them while working at a Panera store because refills were free and it wasn’t a very pleasant experience.
Check out how folks reacted to this video…
One viewer said,
“Giiiiiirl that is SO MUCH SUGAR and I RARELY say that.”
Another person added,
“These drinks gave me heart attack symptoms and I thought it was over.”
And a Panera employee commented,
“I work there and warn so many mothers when their 7 year old will fill up a 30 ounce cup. The caffeine sign needs to be way bigger.”
Another TikTokker said,
“I couldn’t sleep one night and my heart was racing. The only new thing I had were these drinks so I looked up the nutritional facts and about d**d.”
Do yourself a favor and go easy on these kinds of drinks, okay?
You can thank us later…