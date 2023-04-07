Paris Hilton Shared a First Look at Her New Son
There seems to be a lot of hoopla when certain celebrities get married or have children, and Paris Hilton is definitely one of those rare folks who people are interested in.
Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate named Phoenix Barron on January 16, 2023.
And now the couple is showing off their newest addition for the first time.
Hilton said about her baby’s name, “Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”
Scroll through the photos below to see some pics of the happy family.
Hilton also said that the boy’s middle name, Barron, is a tribute to her late grandfather.
She said, “He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day. So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.”
Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · celebrites, gossip, hollywood, paris hilton, people, tv, viral