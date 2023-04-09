People Share the Silly Things Others Do That Scream “I Have No Life!”
Back in the 80s and 90s, telling someone they had “no life” was the greatest of insults. That was when we were young and cool, and the thought of doing nothing on a weekend was horrifying, to say the least.
Our perspectives have changed now, and when we meet people who seem like they have “no life” it’s still an insult – just with a bit of a different slant.
14. It’s a mental exercise.
Arguing with people on the Internet.
13. Let people enjoy things.
Making fun of other people’s hobbies.
12. Oddly specific…
Breaking into a teenager’s home because he flipped you off a week ago
11. Whatever blows your skirt up.
Scrolling on Reddit answering questions so I can get more karma points.
I think that’s all the “I have no life” evidence you need.
10. There’s always one.
Being on the receiving end of CPR
9. Why do you care so much?
Worrying about what others are doing with their life.
8. No one cares.
Working tons of hours and bragging about it. People at my job do this and it’s pathetic.
“Well I chopped off an arm instead of hanging out with my kids!”
“Ugh. Rookie. I cut off BOTH my arms so the boss super likes me!”
7. It’s that simple.
Y’know i want to talk about the exact opposite of this: what screams “I’m living life the way it’s intended to”?
Well i have a buddy who i think is a pretty great person. He never gets into any drama, always does what he has to do on time, and plays the games he enjoys in his spare time. Life throws shit at him sometimes, but he just, deals with it, and continues to just do whatever he does like nothing happened.
He just lives life, and as a result, he is able to extract a good amount of happiness from it. He says he is just happy. He has defined himself as a simple man; and i think thats how life should be lived. Like, just live your life, dude. For him, is just that simple.
6. Can you do it?
‘Name 3 songs of that band on the shirt you’re wearing’
5. Burn.
Thinking other people have no lives because they want to live their life how they want to.
4. It’s sad, really.
as a croupier, people that come to the casino everyday for hours at a time
3. I’m conflicted on this one.
Being emotionally invested in the British royal family.
2. Surely you have something better to do with your time.
Being an internet troll or cheating in video games.
1. That number exactly?
You’ve played 3687.9 hours of a single $20 indie game on steam.
Basically anything that gives away you’re more concerned about other people’s lives than your own.
Especially when it’s none of your business.