Quick Comebacks To When Your Kids Say “I’m Bored”
If there’s one thing you hate to hear as a parent, it’s those little voices saying “I’m bored!”
Whether it’s over a shorter school break, the long summer days, or just a weekend with a bunch of downtime, we all need a grab bag full of tricks to get us through.
Here are a few ideas to have tucked away the next time your own kids need a hand.
The Offbits
These are open-source constructions toys that allow kids to build using their imagination. It should engage their minds and hands at the same time!
Level Up by Greenlight
This is a good option to guide older kids and teens away from their screens – with it, kids earn virtual money and engage with money lessons that are applicable to real life.
It’s education, it’s entertainment, and you can feel good about it as parents.
I’m the Chef, Too!
This baking kit blends education and recipes, and the outcome should be both engaging and yummy.
You can buy a monthly subscription or just a single box, and they’re constantly offering new and different foods that take STEM and the arts to a whole new level.
Buddha Board
This is great for kids of all ages, letting them paint with water. Once it evaporates you have a fresh slate and a chance to do something new.
Head Spin
This fast-paced family game asks players to crack the color code and dial it in on their fidget spinner. The first player with the correct answer wins the round, which means it’s great for competitive families with quick minds and quicker hands.
Blobby’s Pizza
This game is full of bright colors and cute monsters, and get this – it’s educational, too.
The strategy teaches fractions, decimals, and other math skills through a pizza-eating contest.
BaKIT BoxSHOP
This is another baking kit, and with it’s pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step instructions, it might be easy enough to let you step back and take a break.
Everyone will love eating the results, too!
Some of these seem like great options for those cold, rainy, or just plain boring days where the hours to fill seem endless.
It’s always good to have something up your sleeve as a parent!
Categories: LISTS
Tags: · kids, lists, single topic