The Best Comedy Ever Made? These People Have Some Interesting Thoughts!
When you ask someone their favorite movie (of any genre), favorite book, favorite song, most people will hem and haw. The reason is that there are just so many good ones to choose from, I think.
In this case, though, these people have put themselves on the spot and put one in the top slot – take a read and see whether or not you agree.
Ok they couldn’t use just one.
Blazing Saddles
The Producers
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Basically, any Mel Brooks movie will have me laughing til I cry. He’s going to be sorely missed when he passes away.
All the way to 11.
Scrolled forever but couldn’t find “This is Spinal Tap.” That one goes to 11 every time.
Funny forever.
Tommy Boy. The duo of Farley and Spade is phenomenal
Laughs for days.
I watched “Best in Show” for the first time 2 weeks ago. I was on a flight back home and could not stop laughing.
Good stuff.
Not before or since.
I don’t think I’ve ever gone to a theater and laughed at anything harder than Super Troopers.
Insanely quotable.
Airplane! – One of the greatest spoof movies of all time.
Airplane? What is it?
It’s a large metal tube that flies through the air, but that’s not important right now.
I had to quit quoting Airplane! at work because I have a lot of younger coworkers and nobody recognized “I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue” as a movie reference. I… may have given some people the wrong impression.
The king of the cast.
Clue (1985).
Tim Curry is a king in a flawless cast
Great cast, set/costumes, physical humor, and rapidfire jokes/wordplay. Perfect film.
Timeless as well.
My Cousin Vinny. It’s smart, it’s hilarious, and it’s got some superb acting in it.
It really is surprisingly timeless as well. I watch it every few years, and it is still a 10/10
Turn the commentary on.
Tropic Thunder
Ever watch it with commentary on? RDJ doesn’t drop character until the end of the commentary track on the movie. He even changes to the Aussie actor when his character does in the film.
Magically a teenager.
Edgar Wright movies like Hot Fuzz or Shaun of the dead.
If I were magically a teenager again when I first saw the movie, I’d have been inspired to become a police officer like Angel.
Also, for a comedy, it has the single most badass line for a cop I’ve seen in a film: “I may not be a man of God, Reverend, but I know right – and I know wrong… and I have the good grace to know which is which.”
This film also made it so I can’t take one thing in ‘Harry Potter’ seriously anymore. Anytime I see a HP work or read fanfic & I hear or see ‘…’Greater Good’, I ALWAYS go “The ‘Greater Good’…” “SHUT IT!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Flawless.
Young Frankenstein.
Brilliant writing.
Trading Places. Absolutely brilliant writing.
Runner up: The Jerk
A little too real.
Idiocracy
I couldn’t breathe when I first saw this movie. I was laughing so much. It was so ridiculous, but in a good way.
More relevant.
Office space. It gets better as I age and it gets more relevant.
Ever since I started working, every day has been worst than the one before it. So that means that every day that you see me, is on the worst day of my life.
Cackle and hoot.
What About Bob?
This movie literally makes me cackle and hoot every time I watch it. It’s my go-to movie when I need to lighten up and laugh my arse off.
Pure gold.
The Emperor’s New Groove
The voice acting is incredibly hilarious but the animation itself is truly some of the funniest I’ve ever seen. Every llama face and Yzma+Kronk moment is pure gold…
Spade, Warburton and Kitt are the only ones who could’ve possibly done any justice to it. Stellar cast.
It never gets old.
I have to go with Forgetting Sarah Marshall. I have watched it so many times, and it never gets old.
Watching Jason Segel perform the Dracula puppet musical for the first time absolutely destroyed me.
“Die… Die… Die…………. I can’t.”
Tears.
All of the times.
I don’t care how many times I watch it, I will always die laughing at Superbad
It holds a special place in my heart because of the liquor store scene. I have never seen my Dad laugh like that.
“So we have an African Jew”
I’m going to need to re-watch or watch a few of these.
My favorites are definitely here, though!
