Apr 13, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 731

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Game recognizes game
Aesthetic custom widebody rx7 loop animation
Backpacker stumbled upon plane wreck
RatChilling
The surface of Venus
A legend is born
Customized cat tats
Giant snowflakes fall in Michigan
Who really posted this?
6 pallets of Magic TG cards in landfill
Cause a regular backflip is too easy
Jerry Seinfeld driving his 1970 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 908/03
Medieval knight lifting visor to allies
Useless fence
Piggy in a box
Full rainbow from 30,000 feet
Warrior
Post-spring break beach
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Savoy Cabbage and White Bean Soup
A New Tinnitus Treatment Could Be Music to Ringing Ears Everywhere
The Saga of the World’s Greatest Dogsledder—and the Fight Over the Future of the Iditarod
How Do I Start Dating After a Toxic Relationship?
Clouds of ancient space water might have filled Earth’s oceans
Here Are Some Of The Funniest Jokes Immortalized In TV History, According To Twitter Critics
The Rudest Things You Can Do At A Baby Shower
What is blue therapy, and how can it impact your mental health?
These Interactive Tools Reveal Your Home’s Future Flood, Heat, and Wind Risk
13 Men Open Up About What They Consider to Be True Love

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screen Shot 2023 04 13 at 11.23.51 PM The Shirk Report Volume 731

