The Shirk Report – Volume 731

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Game recognizes game

– Aesthetic custom widebody rx7 loop animation

– Backpacker stumbled upon plane wreck

– RatChilling

– The surface of Venus

– A legend is born

– Customized cat tats

– Giant snowflakes fall in Michigan

– Who really posted this?

– 6 pallets of Magic TG cards in landfill

– Cause a regular backflip is too easy

– Jerry Seinfeld driving his 1970 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 908/03

– Medieval knight lifting visor to allies

– Useless fence

– Piggy in a box

– Full rainbow from 30,000 feet

– Warrior

– Post-spring break beach

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Savoy Cabbage and White Bean Soup

– A New Tinnitus Treatment Could Be Music to Ringing Ears Everywhere

– The Saga of the World’s Greatest Dogsledder—and the Fight Over the Future of the Iditarod

– How Do I Start Dating After a Toxic Relationship?

– Clouds of ancient space water might have filled Earth’s oceans

– Here Are Some Of The Funniest Jokes Immortalized In TV History, According To Twitter Critics

– The Rudest Things You Can Do At A Baby Shower

– What is blue therapy, and how can it impact your mental health?

– These Interactive Tools Reveal Your Home’s Future Flood, Heat, and Wind Risk

– 13 Men Open Up About What They Consider to Be True Love

5 VIDEOS