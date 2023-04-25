Why You Should Follow The “Rule of Three” When Decorating Your Home
If your space feels like it needs a refresh, the best way to start is by clearing out all your stuff. Then, inventory what you have, and enforce the “Rule of Three.”
You’ve likely seen this before if you watch HGTV or read decorating blogs. The rule generally says that your things will look more balanced in groups of three.
Simple, right?
Odd numbers of objects always look better. This usually means groupings of three. But sometimes five, seven, nine–you get the picture–makes sense too. Threes, though, will typically fit most home spaces.
That may be because odd numbers make your eyes want to look around but still offers a central point of focus. Groups of three are simply pleasing to look at. Even in photography or on film, there’s a Rule of Thirds that breaks scenes into three zones, horizontally and vertically, because it’s so much more appealing to look at.
With threes, the possibilities are endless. Consider your nightstand. Try keeping only your lamp and two other various objects on it. You may end up with a lamp, a cool vintage-looking alarm clock, and a small, decorative box for your jewelry. Everything else can be stowed in the drawer. Now, you have a grown-up looking bedside table, cleared of clutter and looking rather chic.
Try this with your walls too. Rather than random framed photos on your wall that seem to float without purpose, try grouping three pieces of art or three framed photos. You’ll have a visually attractive focal point on your wall without it seeming cluttered or thoughtless.
Another way to control clutter with the Rule of Three is to use containers, dishes, or trays to hold clusters of items. But always three containers, dishes, or trays.
If you feel overwhelmed with lots of little belongings and knickknacks all over your place, figure out which ones you want to display, to store, to donate, or to toss, and try this rule.
When you’re done, you’ll have a place that feels put together, serene, and purposeful!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · design, home, single topic