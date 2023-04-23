Woman Talked About How She Was Being Charged for Student Loans Without Her Knowledge
Student loans can be an anchor around the neck of folks for years and years…and years.
And this story offers a new, inconvenient twist on the typical student loan story.
A young woman named Bel posted a story on TikTok where she talked about how money was being taken out of her bank account to pay for her student loans…and she didn’t know anything about it.
And she found out after her bank account went below zero even though she hadn’t used her debit card.
Take a look at what she had to say about her experience.
Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One person said,
“Sadly some loans will start right after you get them which is horrible, others wait until you’re out of school.”
Another viewer commented,
“Banks are my worst nightmare.”
And one TikTokker added,
“The secondhand panic I feel when someone else goes into the negatives.”
And another viewer said,
“This has to be illegal. You should bring that up with your university because I’m pretty sure you can sue.
If you have student loans, look into what your payment plan is to make sure you’re not getting ripped off in one way or another!