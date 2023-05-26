May 26, 2023

A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

Has the entire world gone crazy?!?!

Based on the never ending supply of videos out there about how terrible customer service is and how insane some employees get, I’d say the answer has to be YES.

And this video about a man’s experience in a Walmart store will do nothing to restore your faith in what’s going on out there.

A man named Travis filmed himself being stopped on his way out of a Walmart store in Colorado by an employee who seemed to be on some kind of crazy power trip.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.06.12 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

The man accused the employee of holding him hostage and seemed bewildered because the worker saw him pay and put his items into his cart.

The man who filmed the video made fun of the employee and said that he’s “underpaid” and “mad at life” while they wait for a manager to show up.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.06.40 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

The man attempts to leave the store but the employee physically prevents him from leaving with the cart full of items.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.07.07 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

Another employee showed up and resolved the issue, but it’s easy to see that the shopper was pretty peeved about this whole situation.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.07.35 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

Take a look at the video.

@travisleeragan Walmart employee on Powers and Palmer Park holds me hostage after I paid for my stuff. First they remove bags and now they refuse to let you leave after you pay for stuff? Dude watched me pay for my stuff and still acted as if I was stealing. #coloradosprings #travislee #hostagesituation #walmart #colorado #badservice #customerservice ♬ original sound – Travis Lee

Check out what people said on TikTok.

One viewer said he needs to sue Walmart and this employee.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.03.43 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

Another person knows this Walmart employee personally…and it doesn’t sound good.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.03.52 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

One person who works at Walmart set the record straight about who can actually do things like this.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.04.02 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

And one viewer said he should file a lawsuit against Walmart because they will end up settling with him.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.04.24 PM A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing

Good luck shopping out there!

You never know when things are gonna go sideways…

