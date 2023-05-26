A Customer at Walmart Said an Employee Held Him Hostage and Accused Him of Stealing
Has the entire world gone crazy?!?!
Based on the never ending supply of videos out there about how terrible customer service is and how insane some employees get, I’d say the answer has to be YES.
And this video about a man’s experience in a Walmart store will do nothing to restore your faith in what’s going on out there.
A man named Travis filmed himself being stopped on his way out of a Walmart store in Colorado by an employee who seemed to be on some kind of crazy power trip.
The man accused the employee of holding him hostage and seemed bewildered because the worker saw him pay and put his items into his cart.
The man who filmed the video made fun of the employee and said that he’s “underpaid” and “mad at life” while they wait for a manager to show up.
The man attempts to leave the store but the employee physically prevents him from leaving with the cart full of items.
Another employee showed up and resolved the issue, but it’s easy to see that the shopper was pretty peeved about this whole situation.
Take a look at the video.
Check out what people said on TikTok.
Good luck shopping out there!
You never know when things are gonna go sideways…