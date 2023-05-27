A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant
You can’t trust anyone these days, huh?
Well, that might be a little bit extreme, but you definitely have to check and double-check your receipts after you purchase anything, just in case.
And a woman on TikTok became alarmed when she noticed a difference in two receipts from her waitress when she went out to dinner.
The woman went to a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina with her husband and left a cash tip of 15% for the waitress.
The total on the receipt before she paid was $263.05.
But when she looked at the receipt after she paid, the total was almost $9 more than the original bill and jumped from $263.05 to $272.79.
Kimmy and her husband seemed confused and asked viewers, “So, what’s going on?”
And she wrote the caption “Is our waitress trying to finesse us?”
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@theydontcallmekimHmmmm♬ original sound – Kimmy
Take a look at how folks responded to the video on TikTok.
One person believes they know what happened here.
And another TikTokker said it sounds like the fix was in and the waitress was trying to steal money from her.
Another person made a good point about folks who said it wasn’t that much money.
And this viewer said this happened to her recently, too.
Remember to double-check your receipts, friends!