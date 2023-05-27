May 27, 2023

A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

You can’t trust anyone these days, huh?

Well, that might be a little bit extreme, but you definitely have to check and double-check your receipts after you purchase anything, just in case.

And a woman on TikTok became alarmed when she noticed a difference in two receipts from her waitress when she went out to dinner.

The woman went to a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina with her husband and left a cash tip of 15% for the waitress.

The total on the receipt before she paid was $263.05.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.30.05 PM A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

But when she looked at the receipt after she paid, the total was almost $9 more than the original bill and jumped from $263.05 to $272.79.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.30.33 PM A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

Kimmy and her husband seemed confused and asked viewers, “So, what’s going on?”

And she wrote the caption “Is our waitress trying to finesse us?”

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.31.10 PM A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@theydontcallmekimHmmmm♬ original sound – Kimmy

Take a look at how folks responded to the video on TikTok.

One person believes they know what happened here.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.27.07 PM A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another TikTokker said it sounds like the fix was in and the waitress was trying to steal money from her.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.26.32 PM A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person made a good point about folks who said it wasn’t that much money.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.27.22 PM A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer said this happened to her recently, too.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 3.27.36 PM A Customer Noticed Different Amounts on Her Original Bill and Her Final Receipt at a Restaurant

Photo Credit: TikTok

Remember to double-check your receipts, friends!

