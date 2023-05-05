“Dollar Tree Dinners” TikTok Helps People Shop For a Week’s Groceries For Only $35
Folks, it’s rough at the grocery store these days…
Everything costs more than it did just a couple of years ago and we’re all looking to cut as many corners as possible when it comes to saving a few bucks.
A TikTokker named Rebecca Chobat shares videos on the social platform about how to save money and her account revolves around how to specifically plan meals from items purchased at the Dollar Tree.
You can kind of get everything there now.
Including veggies!
Beef patties!
Brand name pancakes!
And A LOT more…
In this video, Chobat showed viewers how she spent only $35 on groceries and how to make it last an entire week.
Take a look.
@dollartreedinners $35 Budget Dollar Tree Grocery Shopping #dollartreedinners #shopwithme #shopwithmeatdollartree #dollartreegroceryhaul #dollartreefood #groceryshopping #grocerybudget #eatingonabudget #savemoney ♬ original sound – Dollar Tree Dinners
Check out how folks reacted to her video on TikTok.
One person said, and Dollar Tree Dinners responded…
Another viewer commented.,
One TikTokker added,
And Dollar Tree employee even chimed in,
The more you know, right?
We hope this helps you to save some money next time you go shopping!