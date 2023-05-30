A Quantum Computer Simulation Has “Reversed Time” And Physics May Never Be The Same
Ever feel like you need more time? That it’s just flying by you?
And, then, do you ever wish you could reverse it?
A study published in Scientific Reports by an international team of researchers has demonstrated that a time-reversal program on a quantum computer is possible.
Researchers have pulled off a mind-boggling experiment using a quantum computer, and boy, does it mess with our understanding of time!
They wanted to see if they could make time reverse itself, just for a split second. You know, like rewinding a video, back in the olden days, but without the popcorn.
And guess what? They did it!
Well, sort of.
So, in the wacky world of quantum mechanics, where things can be particles and waves at the same time (talk about being indecisive!), these clever scientists created a thought experiment.
They imagined a bunch of billiard balls smashing into each other, going all haywire, and then magically rearranging themselves back into order. Like a cosmic cleanup crew, but with balls.
Now, reality check.
This time-reversal magic isn’t happening spontaneously in nature. Nope, it’s as rare as finding a unicorn in a haystack. The chances are so slim that you’d have to observe 10 billion freshly localized electrons every second for the entire lifetime of the universe to witness it once. And it would only send the electron back in time by a measly 10-billionth of a second.
But hold on, don’t lose hope just yet. These mad scientists didn’t stop there.
They went ahead and simulated the whole thing on a quantum computer, because why not? They managed to reverse time in 85 percent of the cases using a two-qubit setup. It’s like playing with a time remote control, but with fancy quantum bits instead of buttons.
Now, I have to burst your bubble. This experiment doesn’t mean we’ll be hopping into time machines anytime soon.
Sorry, no Back to the Future adventures for us. But hey, it’s still a big deal!
It could help make quantum computers even more accurate in the future. And who knows, maybe one day we’ll crack the code and unlock the secrets of time. Until then, keep dreaming and enjoy your non-reversible moments.
