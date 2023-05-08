May 8, 2023

T-Mobile Worker Joked About Adding Extra Phone Lines and Tablet to a Customer’s Account Without Them Knowing

I guess people who work in customer service have to find a way to pass the time when things are slow at the store, right?

And that can usually be accomplished by acting like a real wiseguy (or wisegal) and making funny TikTok videos!

But sometimes, satire is closer to real life than we’d like to admit.

That seems to be the case with a young employee at a T-Mobile store who posted a video to TikTok that went viral where he joked about scamming customers.

The employee joked about scamming customers by charging them for extra phone lines and other products

The text on his video says, “When customers ask why I added two extra phone lines and a tablet to their account, but they already signed and paid.”

He also lip-synced and said, “And that’s about it, cornball. What don’t you get?”

I think this youngster might have a little too much time on his hands, don’t you?

Here’s the video for your viewing pleasure.

@mobileexperts4 Come to me, I’ll hook y’all up💯#tmobile #yousignedacontract ♬ original sound – theylovemeefr

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said they didn’t like working in sales because of things like this.

Another viewer made a pretty funny joke about this phenomenon.

Another TikTokker said this could be used in the future…

And this person said they left T Mobile for shady business practices.

Make sure you keep an eye on your phone bills so you know what these companies are up to!

