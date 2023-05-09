A Tech Worker Shared a Hack to Get Discounts on Shopping Sites
What has two thumbs and loves discounts?
This guy!
And I’m assuming that you probably do, too, right?
I thought so!
And here’s a hack that might interest anyone out there who likes to save a few bucks. It comes from a tech worker who says that it can help us get all kinds of things for a discount and even for free once in a while.
Her name is Sam and she said that some developers forget to turn off codes they use when they test shopping websites and apps…and it can pay off for all of us!
Sam suggests that when you make a purchase online, you should use one of the coupon codes that developers use.
She went on to share 17 codes that developers use including “welcome100”, “free100”, and “save100.”
Sam says, “It won’t work 90% of the time, but you will be amazed. One time it will, and then you get something for free or 99% off.”
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@samiamdean Replying to @elishaharman01 #lifehack #shoppinghack #amazonhack ♬ original sound – Sam 💎
