A Woman Screamed During a Recorded Job Interview and Was Pretty Embarrassed
You only get one shot when you have a job interview, so it’s in your best interest to make a good first impression and to try not to BLOW IT.
But we’re only human, right?
And things can go off the rails in a hurry sometimes…especially when companies use videos as part of the hiring process.
And a young woman named Kathy learned the hard way that these things don’t always go as planned.
Kathy shared a video where she showed herself filling out a job application and she let out a big scream in frustration as she stumbled over her words during a question.
And then she figured out that she couldn’t redo the video question again…oops!
In the video, Kathy says, “No! I can’t unsend it? No! Stop, this isn’t funny.”
In the caption for the video, Kathy wrote, “The hiring process is my worst nightmare. Maybe I shouldn’t have quit my current job.”
Yeah, maybe that wasn’t such a great idea…
Take a look at her funny video.
@kathynguyen403The hiring process is my worst nightmare. Maybe i shouldnt have quit my current job♬ original sound – Kathy Nguyen
One person offered up a potential plot twist.
And another viewer said she won’t get hired but at least she’s cute!
This TikTokker said she should have gotten more than one shot at it.
And this viewer said they think this is the worst kind of interview out there.
Remember…someone is always watching you these days when you’re online!
So be careful about what you say and do…