Can “Hot” People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Here’s Her Advice…
Do attractive people have advantages when looking for jobs or not?
That’s the topic addressed by a career coach named Mandy.
She posted a video on TikTok where she argued that attractive job candidates may actually face a bias during job interviews because some employers might make assumptions about a person based on how they look.
Her solution? Being more down to earth.
Also, lose the “polish.”
“Polish is not what people hire.”
Hmmm…that’s an interesting take…
Check out what she had to say in her video.
@careercoachmandy if you’re hot you’re not that smart or nice, is what people are thinking. #jobsearch #interviewprep ♬ original sound – Career Coach Mandy
Folks who saw the video on TikTok definitely had thoughts about what she had to say.
One viewer commented,
And another person added,
One person said,
But one TikTokker argued the opposite point and commented,
What do you think? Valid? Not?
I’m gonna say I agree… maybe.