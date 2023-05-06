May 6, 2023

Can “Hot” People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Here’s Her Advice…

Do attractive people have advantages when looking for jobs or not?

That’s the topic addressed by a career coach named Mandy.

Screen Shot 2023 05 05 at 12.25.42 AM Can Hot People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Heres Her Advice...

Photo Credit: TikTok

She posted a video on TikTok where she argued that attractive job candidates may actually face a bias during job interviews because some employers might make assumptions about a person based on how they look.

Her solution? Being more down to earth.

Screen Shot 2023 05 05 at 12.28.48 AM Can Hot People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Heres Her Advice...

Photo Credit: TikTok

Also, lose the “polish.”

“Polish is not what people hire.”

Hmmm…that’s an interesting take…

Check out what she had to say in her video.

@careercoachmandy if you’re hot you’re not that smart or nice, is what people are thinking. #jobsearch #interviewprep ♬ original sound – Career Coach Mandy

Folks who saw the video on TikTok definitely had thoughts about what she had to say.

One viewer commented,

Screen Shot 2023 05 05 at 12.30.41 AM Can Hot People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Heres Her Advice...

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another person added,

Screen Shot 2023 05 05 at 12.30.46 AM Can Hot People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Heres Her Advice...

Photo Credit: TikTok

One person said,

Screen Shot 2023 05 05 at 12.30.34 AM Can Hot People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Heres Her Advice...

Photo Credit: TikTok

But one TikTokker argued the opposite point and commented,

Screen Shot 2023 05 05 at 12.30.53 AM Can Hot People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Heres Her Advice...

Photo Credit: TikTok

What do you think? Valid? Not?

I’m gonna say I agree… maybe.

twistedsifter on facebook Can Hot People Face Bias In Job Interviews? A Career Coach Says Yes. Heres Her Advice...

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter