Here’s How Much It Costs To Build A New House In Each State

Are you thinking about building your own house? The task can sound daunting at first, what with all of the people that need to be hired (unless you are a handyman extraordinaire) and the decisions that need to be made, but many people like the idea of being able to tailor the home to their wants and needs.

Nowadays when real estate costs are way up, is it cheaper to start from scratch or buy something already lived-in and loved?

If you’re curious, here’s how much it costs to build a house in each of the US States, from cheapest to most expensive.

Mississippi

Total price: $287,670
Price per square foot: $137

Arkansas

Total price: $288,175
Price per square foot: $137

Alabama

Total price: $291,397
Price per square foot: $139

Louisiana

Total price: $296,107
Price per square foot: $141

North Carolina

Total price: $297,062
Price per square foot: $141

Florida

Total price: $297,228
Price per square foot: $142

Oklahoma

Total price: $300,673
Price per square foot: $143

South Carolina

Total price: $301,079
Price per square foot: $143

South Dakota

Total price: $301,739
Price per square foot: $144

Tennessee

Total price: $302,204
Price per square foot: $144

West Virginia

Total price: $304,383
Price per square foot: $145

Georgia

Total price: $305,143
Price per square foot: $145

Kentucky

Total price: $308,661
Price per square foot: $147

Texas

Total price: $309,334
Price per square foot: $147

Virginia

Total price: $310,815
Price per square foot: $148

Kansas

Total price: $312,435
Price per square foot: $149

New Mexico

Total price: $314,409
Price per square foot: $150

Arizona

Total price: $317,153
Price per square foot: $151

Vermont

Total price: $322,652
Price per square foot: $154

Iowa

Total price: $324,620
Price per square foot: $155

Michigan

Total price: $325,347
Price per square foot: $155

Idaho

Total price: $326,675
Price per square foot: $156

Nevada

Total price: $326,753
Price per square foot: $156

Delaware

Total price: $329,212
Price per square foot: $157

Wyoming

Total price: $329,590
Price per square foot: $157

Indiana

Total price: $329,607
Price per square foot: $157

Colorado

Total price: $330,238
Price per square foot: $157

Nebraska

Total price: $332,676
Price per square foot: $158

Ohio

Total price: $333,741
Price per square foot: $159

Montana

Total price: $334,808
Price per square foot: $159

Wisconsin

Total price: $335,299
Price per square foot: $160

Maryland

Total price: $337,392
Price per square foot: $161

Utah

Total price: $338,173
Price per square foot: $161

Oregon

Total price: $338,532
Price per square foot: $161

Pennsylvania

Total price: $339,167
Price per square foot: $162

North Dakota

Total price: $340,480
Price per square foot: $162

Missouri

Total price: $341,452
Price per square foot: $163

Maine

Total price: $345,816
Price per square foot: $165

Alaska

Total price: $348,591
Price per square foot: $166

Minnesota

Total price: $352,943
Price per square foot: $168

New Hampshire

Total price: $361,098
Price per square foot: $172

Washington

Total price: $363,120
Price per square foot: $173

California

Total price: $363,314
Price per square foot: $173

Connecticut

Total price: $367,853
Price per square foot: $175

New York

Total price: $371,875
Price per square foot: $177

Rhode Island

Total price: $372,069
Price per square foot: $177

Illinois

Total price: $380,189
Price per square foot: $181

New Jersey

Total price: $387,262
Price per square foot: $184

Massachusetts

Total price: $402,709
Price per square foot: $192

Hawaii

Total price: $431,364
Price per square foot:$205

If you’re curious about how they compiled this list or the metrics they used, you can find out more information here.

Anyone else thinking about moving?

Cost of living sure does vary!

