Here’s How Much It Costs To Build A New House In Each State
Are you thinking about building your own house? The task can sound daunting at first, what with all of the people that need to be hired (unless you are a handyman extraordinaire) and the decisions that need to be made, but many people like the idea of being able to tailor the home to their wants and needs.
Nowadays when real estate costs are way up, is it cheaper to start from scratch or buy something already lived-in and loved?
If you’re curious, here’s how much it costs to build a house in each of the US States, from cheapest to most expensive.
Mississippi
Total price: $287,670
Price per square foot: $137
Arkansas
Total price: $288,175
Price per square foot: $137
Alabama
Total price: $291,397
Price per square foot: $139
Louisiana
Total price: $296,107
Price per square foot: $141
North Carolina
Total price: $297,062
Price per square foot: $141
Florida
Total price: $297,228
Price per square foot: $142
Oklahoma
Total price: $300,673
Price per square foot: $143
South Carolina
Total price: $301,079
Price per square foot: $143
South Dakota
Total price: $301,739
Price per square foot: $144
Tennessee
Total price: $302,204
Price per square foot: $144
West Virginia
Total price: $304,383
Price per square foot: $145
Georgia
Total price: $305,143
Price per square foot: $145
Kentucky
Total price: $308,661
Price per square foot: $147
Texas
Total price: $309,334
Price per square foot: $147
Virginia
Total price: $310,815
Price per square foot: $148
Kansas
Total price: $312,435
Price per square foot: $149
New Mexico
Total price: $314,409
Price per square foot: $150
Arizona
Total price: $317,153
Price per square foot: $151
Vermont
Total price: $322,652
Price per square foot: $154
Iowa
Total price: $324,620
Price per square foot: $155
Michigan
Total price: $325,347
Price per square foot: $155
Idaho
Total price: $326,675
Price per square foot: $156
Nevada
Total price: $326,753
Price per square foot: $156
Delaware
Total price: $329,212
Price per square foot: $157
Wyoming
Total price: $329,590
Price per square foot: $157
Indiana
Total price: $329,607
Price per square foot: $157
Colorado
Total price: $330,238
Price per square foot: $157
Nebraska
Total price: $332,676
Price per square foot: $158
Ohio
Total price: $333,741
Price per square foot: $159
Montana
Total price: $334,808
Price per square foot: $159
Wisconsin
Total price: $335,299
Price per square foot: $160
Maryland
Total price: $337,392
Price per square foot: $161
Utah
Total price: $338,173
Price per square foot: $161
Oregon
Total price: $338,532
Price per square foot: $161
Pennsylvania
Total price: $339,167
Price per square foot: $162
North Dakota
Total price: $340,480
Price per square foot: $162
Missouri
Total price: $341,452
Price per square foot: $163
Maine
Total price: $345,816
Price per square foot: $165
Alaska
Total price: $348,591
Price per square foot: $166
Minnesota
Total price: $352,943
Price per square foot: $168
New Hampshire
Total price: $361,098
Price per square foot: $172
Washington
Total price: $363,120
Price per square foot: $173
California
Total price: $363,314
Price per square foot: $173
Connecticut
Total price: $367,853
Price per square foot: $175
New York
Total price: $371,875
Price per square foot: $177
Rhode Island
Total price: $372,069
Price per square foot: $177
Illinois
Total price: $380,189
Price per square foot: $181
New Jersey
Total price: $387,262
Price per square foot: $184
Massachusetts
Total price: $402,709
Price per square foot: $192
Hawaii
Total price: $431,364
Price per square foot:$205
If you’re curious about how they compiled this list or the metrics they used, you can find out more information here.
Anyone else thinking about moving?
Cost of living sure does vary!
