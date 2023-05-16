Meet Gunther, the World’s Richest Dog That Owns Real Estate Assets
You’re about to meet a pooch that is truly living his best life. His name is Gunther and it’s safe to say that no other dog on the planet lives like he does.
Gunther is worth a whopping $400 million and his fortune can be traced back to a German Countess named Karlotta Leibenstein who passed away in 1992. When the Countess passed away, she left her fortune to her German Shepherd, Gunther III, and she wanted her money to care for the dog’s future bloodline.
Fast forward 30-ish years and now we have Gunther VI, who is living it up on social media and even has his own Netflix series called Gunther’s Millions.
Oh, and he’s into purchasing real estate.
In fact, he recently purchased Nicolas Cage’s private island in the Bahamas.

A post shared by Gunther | The Richest Dog in the World (@guntherrichdog)
And he used to own a mansion in Miami that once belonged to Madonna. Gunther’s estate sold the Florida pad for a cool $31 million in 2022.
Doesn’t look too shabby for a dog, huh?

A post shared by Gunther | The Richest Dog in the World (@guntherrichdog)
Gunther’s people say that the Bahamian island purchased from Nicolas Cage will be used to support animal welfare initiatives and there is a plan to build an animal sanctuary there.
Here’s the trailer for the Netflix show that’s all about Gunther and his fascinating life.
Take a look at this lucky fella!
Good boy!