People Heard Noises Under Their House and Found a Bear in Their Crawlspace
Folks, this is your friendly reminder that you should always proceed cautiously when you hear something go “bump” in your house at night…or during the day.
And this video that was uploaded to TikTok most likely scared the living daylights out of this couple!
It all started when the man decided to investigate noises coming from under their house while his wife filmed a video. The man checked out the crawlspace…
And they heard a hiss that they thought was a raccoon.
But it was not a raccoon at all!
The man sprayed something into the opening and a friend held a broom to help get rid of whatever was hiding underneath the house.
And that’s when they discovered that they had a bear living in the crawlspace!
The man ran away and yelled to his wife and his friend, “Oh, it’s a bear!”
Check out the video and prepare to be shocked!
@badthingswithfunnypeople Didn't see that coming!😂🤣
Scary stuff!