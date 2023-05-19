May 19, 2023

People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

FACT: our bodies are…weird…

And we’re all unique in our own ways, which is part of the fun.

These folks were nice enough to share photos of their body oddities, so let’s take a look at what’s going on with them!

1. “This little pimple that has formed on my skin within my tattoo looks like a sunset.”

You don’t see that every day…

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.37.00 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. “I slapped a mosquito so hard that I engraved it on my skin, and now, I have a mosquitattoo.”

One in a million shot!

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.37.19 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. “Raynaud’s Syndrome on my hand this morning.”

Time to warm it up.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.37.35 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. “The blister on my foot looks like a foot.”

What are the chances…?

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.37.44 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. “The stitches in my eye after my cornea transplant.”

Yikes! Be careful with that eye!

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.37.58 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. “A few weeks ago, I somehow picked up a viral rash, and now, most of my body looks like this.”

That’s not good…

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.38.35 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. “There’s a patch on my leg that doesn’t get goosebumps.”

You found the holdout.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.38.50 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. “There’s an old woman’s face in my belly button.”

That’s pretty creepy…

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.41.51 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. “Ingrown hair on my foot with a creepy plug.”

Avert your eyes!

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.42.15 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. “I have dermatographia and can write on my skin.”

I’m sure Reddit really appreciated this.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.42.25 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

11. “My teeth, before and after braces.”

A big improvement!

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 8.42.45 AM People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Photo Credit: Reddit

twistedsifter on facebook People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities

Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter