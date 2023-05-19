May 19, 2023
People Shared Their Interesting Body Oddities
FACT: our bodies are…weird…
And we’re all unique in our own ways, which is part of the fun.
These folks were nice enough to share photos of their body oddities, so let’s take a look at what’s going on with them!
1. “This little pimple that has formed on my skin within my tattoo looks like a sunset.”
You don’t see that every day…
2. “I slapped a mosquito so hard that I engraved it on my skin, and now, I have a mosquitattoo.”
One in a million shot!
3. “Raynaud’s Syndrome on my hand this morning.”
Time to warm it up.
4. “The blister on my foot looks like a foot.”
What are the chances…?
5. “The stitches in my eye after my cornea transplant.”
Yikes! Be careful with that eye!
6. “A few weeks ago, I somehow picked up a viral rash, and now, most of my body looks like this.”
That’s not good…
7. “There’s a patch on my leg that doesn’t get goosebumps.”
You found the holdout.
8. “There’s an old woman’s face in my belly button.”
That’s pretty creepy…
9. “Ingrown hair on my foot with a creepy plug.”
Avert your eyes!
10. “I have dermatographia and can write on my skin.”
I’m sure Reddit really appreciated this.
11. “My teeth, before and after braces.”
A big improvement!