May 22, 2023
Target Employees Really Don’t Like It When Customers Do These Things
Folks, we want you to pay attention very closely to what you’re about to see and read…
Because we should all do our best to make sure our fellow humans who work in customer service and retail are treated with the utmost respect!
Here are some things that customers do that Target employees REALLY don’t like.
Take a look.
That’s a whole lot of orders right after the store opens!
Not a good start.
All that work for nothing…
Back to the warehouse with that thing.
Go ahead and put that anywhere.
How rude!
I guess they’ll have to throw out that frozen food…
Not cool at all.
Maybe stay home during the next blizzard.
Just a thought…
Greeted by no one!
Even when the store was closed…
Can you please repeat that?
Here we go again…
Move it or lose it!
I’ll never understand this phenomenon…
Okay, can I get back to work now?
Enough to drive a person crazy.
What was the point of this exercise?
Seems like a whole lot of work for the employee…