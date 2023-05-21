The Latest Go-To TikTok Sound Is For The Anxious Among Us
TikTok is famous for taking sounds from other places and making them work for a “trend” that’s making the rounds. Sounds from Parks & Rec have always been popular, and this new one is no exception – though if you’re a nervous or anxious person, you’re going to want to take notes this time around.
It seems to have started with a video from @memesfromtvandfilm back in April of 2023, where they used a clip from the show with the caption “me when I’m confronted.”
In the scene, Adam Scott’s character Ben says “OK, well, that’s interest. You know why?” Amy Poehler replies, “Why?” Ben says, “Because…” and takes off running out of the room without answering.
Since then, the sound has been used in around 73,000 TikToks and related to a whole mess of embarrassing situations that make people want to run away.
It comes from Season 6, Episode 12, called “Farmers Market.” The characters are trying to resolve a work-related issue without having it upend their relationship, and Ben decides to put up a “firewall” between their personal and professional lives.
Though there were a few people on TikTok who weren’t aware of where the sound came from, most people did. The show still has a huge fan following, and the community is still growing.
Have you used this sound? I think there are about a million ways you could.
I suppose that means it’s not going away anytime soon!