They Put Meat in a Tofu Dish at a Potluck. Did They Act Like a Jerk?
AITA for putting meat in a tofu dish?
“This happened at a potluck. I brought a dish that was tofu stirfried with minced pork, ginger and spring onions. Similar to mapo tofu but not spicy.
Everything was fine except when someone asked me if my dish was halal, I said no, it has pork. That’s when Jen overheard and freaked out that she ate meat. And it turns out a lot of other vegetarians ate my dish assuming it was vegetarian.
For the rest of the party, I’ve had so many people(including non-vegetarians) tell me I’m an AH for putting meat in a vegetarian dish. But this is a dish I grew up with, tofu for me is just an ingredient, not strictly a meat substitute. Also, no one asked me if my dish was vegetarian.
So am I the AH here or are people just overreacting?”
