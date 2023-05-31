This Man Is Accused Of Running A Secret Crypto Mining Operation In A High School Crawlspace
If you’re like me, you only have a passing understanding of this whole crypto thing is, how to use it, and what the global ramifications of its existence might be.
There are other types of folks, though, who have been all in since its inception – and I would think this man falls into the latter category.
Nadeam Nahas resigned from his job at the high school in a small Massachusetts town in March of 2022, but since then, has allegedly been running a cryptocurrency mining operation out of their crawlspace.
During that period, authorities say he stole around $18,000 in electricity from the district.
Local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland discovered 11 mysterious computers running crypto-mining software hidden behind the building’s HVAC system.
After a 3-month investigation, Nahas has been charged with fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, and based on the current viability of crypto, the jury is out on whether or not Nahas could have made enough money to still turn a profit.
Bitcoin alone lost over half of their value over the second half of 2022.
Babson College IT professor Steve Gordon gave his opinion on whether or not it makes sense to mine crypto in the area.
“Not really. Not unless you make an arrangement at some point in time with an energy provider to provide it very cheaply.”
There you have it, y’all.
It sounds like you should go ahead and let this guy be a cautionary tale.
