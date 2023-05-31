TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth
Doc Brown and Marty McFly…we want you to pay close attention and compare notes with the person who is responsible for this incredibly strange and thought-provoking video that someone known as Eno Alaric posted on TikTok.
The person, who claims to be from the year 2671, said that an alien attack would soon hit Earth and he added, “Yes, I am a real time traveler, the world will soon end.”
They also said that 8,000 people would be chosen to save humanity.
The video continued, “A very hostile alien species is coming to take back Earth, we will not win.”
And then, “Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us.”
But here’s the catch…the day came and went because this supposed time traveler said it was all gonna go down on March 23, 2023.
Doh!
They also said, “It is simply when ‘The Champion’ species brings people to the other planet.”
Hmmm…
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@radianttimetraveler The Second of Tomorrow #fyp #foryou #radianttime #timetravel #viral #xyzbca #theory #conspiracy #timetraveler ♬ Growling Stars – Eno Alaric
And now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person wants some lottery info from this time traveler.
Another viewer wants to know how they made the time machine.
And this person thinks they know who the “Champion” might be.
Have we officially entered the Twilight Zone?
