May 30, 2023

TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Doc Brown and Marty McFly…we want you to pay close attention and compare notes with the person who is responsible for this incredibly strange and thought-provoking video that someone known as Eno Alaric posted on TikTok.

The person, who claims to be from the year 2671, said that an alien attack would soon hit Earth and he added, “Yes, I am a real time traveler, the world will soon end.”

They also said that 8,000 people would be chosen to save humanity.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 9.51.39 AM TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video continued, “A very hostile alien species is coming to take back Earth, we will not win.”

And then, “Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us.”

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 9.51.53 AM TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Photo Credit: TikTok

But here’s the catch…the day came and went because this supposed time traveler said it was all gonna go down on March 23, 2023.

Doh!

They also said, “It is simply when ‘The Champion’ species brings people to the other planet.”

Hmmm…

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 9.52.10 AM TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video and see what you think.

@radianttimetraveler The Second of Tomorrow #fyp #foryou #radianttime #timetravel #viral #xyzbca #theory #conspiracy #timetraveler ♬ Growling Stars – Eno Alaric

And now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person wants some lottery info from this time traveler.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 9.55.56 AM TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer wants to know how they made the time machine.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 9.56.06 AM TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person thinks they know who the “Champion” might be.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 9.57.38 AM TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Photo Credit: TikTok

Have we officially entered the Twilight Zone?

twistedsifter on facebook TikTok Time Traveler From 2671 Claims They Know When Aliens Will Invade Earth

Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter