Video Shows a CEO Berating Employees Who Were Worried About Not Getting Bonuses
As the price of just about everything goes up and wages stay pretty much the same, people are pretty quick to get fed up these days when it comes to corporate greed.
And this story about a CEO certainly isn’t going to make people any happier about the current situation.
A woman named Andi Owen who is the President and CEO of a company called MillerKnoll took a lot of heat recently after a video surfaced of her talking to employees who were curious if they were going to get bonuses.
For the record, Owen made a little under $5 million last year, with $1.2 million of that coming in the form of bonuses.
Owen seems to be pretty unhappy in the video and addressed workers’ concerns about how they are supposed to stay motivated after the company was hit hard by the COVID pandemic, which led to one of the company’s factories closing.
Owen said that the most important thing to do is to stay focused on the customers.
She got even more fired up when she talked about a sales goal that she wants employees to meet.
Owen said, “Don’t ask about, ‘What are we going to do if we don’t get a bonus?’ Get the d**n $26 million dollars. Spend your time and your effort thinking about the $26 million dollars we need and not thinking about what you’re going to do if you don’t get a bonus. Alright? Can I get some commitment for that?”
And she also added, “I had an old boss who said to me one time, ‘You can visit Pity City, but you can’t live there.’ So people, leave pity city. Let’s get it done.”
Hmmm…
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
zoom call from a ceo who cancelled all employee bonuses but took a $6.4 million bonus herself pic.twitter.com/SMZP6QQYCX
— Warren Commission Test Skull (@conzmoleman) April 17, 2023
Here’s how folks reacted to the video.
This person said it seems like she has a personality disorder.
And to smile through it all… what personality disorder is this?
— DJ Pain 1 (@djpain1) April 17, 2023
And this person made a good point: isn’t it her job to FIND the money?
Isn’t it her job to go find the $26M? 😂😂
— Cody D. (@codydonair) April 17, 2023
And another Twitter user talked about how wealth actually works.
“work hard + you’ll be rewarded” is not how wealth works people; it’s amassing assets like equities and real estate and also skipping the payroll tax etc — do you know BONUSES are taxed at a much lower rate, ahem — gotta keep the riches rich enough to look down on workers
— Marie Myung-Ok Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) April 18, 2023
Well, that video doesn’t do a lot to inspire confidence in how big business works, does it?