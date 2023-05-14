What Celebrity Didn’t Deserve the Grief They Got? Here’s What People Had to Say.
Treated badly.
“Tara Reid. She did not drive dr**k. She did not k**l anybody with her car. She did not get arrested.
She partied a lot and her b**b fell out. That’s it. Also, if memory serves, she was treated horribly by Carson Daly.”
Just a song.
“Rebecca Black got d**th threats for her song “Friday”.
It’s just a song, an annoying one, but just a song.”
Felt bad for him.
“Oedipus.
He didn’t know it was his mother until after he had slept with her. Then he blinded himself because he was so disgusted by what he’d done.
But thanks to Freud everyone associates him with wanting to bone your mother. Not fair, I always felt bad for him.”
A sad story.
“Milli Vanilli.
They were a late 80’s R&B duo who were “exposed” for lip syncing their music during a live performance on MTV.
In reality, the two members Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus were capable singers and performers, but their record label didn’t allow them to sing on their records or during live performances.
They had signed their record contract in German, a language neither of them spoke, and actively fought with the label behind the scenes to sing and perform their own songs.
After being “exposed”, they were forced to relinquish their Best New Artist Grammies, and their label toured the actual singers as “The Real Milli Vanilli”. The media backlash was severe, and Rob Pilatus fell victim to addiction. He overdosed and d**d in the late 90’s.”
Do you remember?
“Y’all probably too young to remember when Keanu Reeves was a late night punchline for years.
In the ’90s, every reference to the man was about how stupid he seemed.”
He was right.
“Corey Feldman over his comments about childhood s**ual a**se in Hollywood.
Barbara Walters treated him like s**t and basically told the world he was a liar.”
Chill dude.
“Salieri. Pretty chill dude.
Mozart’s biggest supporter. Lent him his libretista so he could write Figaro.
Took care of Mozart’s kid after he passed away.”
Remember this?
“Macaulay Culkin.
He got a bunch of grief for being a spoiled brat when he sued to divorce his parents.
The truth of the matter is his father was a physically a**sive a**hole, and his parents were going to take the $15-20M he earned from acting and leave Macaulay with nothing.”
Interesting.
“Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis
He was a Hungarian physician and scientist, described as the “saviour of mothers”. He proposed the practice of washing hands with chlorinated lime solutions in 1847 while working in Vienna General Hospital’s First Obstetrical Clinic, where doctors’ wards had three times the mortality of midwives’ wards.
Some doctors were offended at the suggestion that they should wash their hands and mocked him for it. In 1865 he allegedly suffered a nervous breakdown and was committed to an asylum by his colleagues. In the asylum he was beaten by the guards.
He d**d 14 days later from a gangrenous wound on his right hand that may have been caused by the beating. His findings earned widespread acceptance only years after his d**th, when Louis Pasteur confirmed the germ theory.”
Awful.
“Natascha Kampusch.
She was kidnapped in Vienna/Austria on her way to school when she was 10 years old and held captive in a secret bunker for 8 years. She managed to escape and her ab**er k**led himself the same day.
Sadly the public seems to hate her because she refused to talk publicly about the details of her (s**ual) a**se.”
Needs an apology.
“Lindsey Lohan was overworked by her parents.
Not to mention the disgusting behavior of the media and the public in regards to her addiction issues. that one David Letterman interview with her is almost unbearable to watch. She deserves a huge apology from the world.”
