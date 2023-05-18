What Creepy Things Did You Notice About Another Family? People Shared Their Stories.
It can be a bit of a shock to see how other people live.
We all get so stuck in our own bubbles that we sometimes forget that there are whole other families out there who are just…weird.
And it can be pretty creepy!
What creepy things did you notice about another family?
Check out how AskReddit users answered that question.
A nice snack.
“Went to a friend’s house when I was 17.
She asked her mom for a snack and her mom brought out a huge raw white onion completely slathered in mayo on a plate and she and my friend just went at it with their forks like it was filet mignon.
Four years later and I still think about that s**t from time to time.”
Insanity.
“Uhhhh, this is actually abuse, and my mom did call CPS on them, but I’ll say it anyway.
We knew a family growing up that the father would time their showers, literally 15 seconds under cold water, he would stand there and watch and then grab them out, one after the other.
They were not allowed to poop in the house. He had toilet paper for emergencies and guests. If they HAD to poop, he would pass them 5 squares of TP total, and watch them wipe. They trained themselves to only poop at school and church.
Summer would get to be 100 and still not air or fans in their bedroom, no open windows.
Probably about 20 more insane rules. Weird food rules. Very very very sad.”
WELL DONE.
“I have an ex whose family would literally burn any meat they cooked for dinner. Chicken, fish, steak all completely burned.
They were terrified about bacteria on their food. I got them to cook my steak medium well (less burned, but still above well) once, but I got some serious looks of disgust.
The mother also forced me to draft a living will and instructed me on the proper way to seal a room to protect from a very likely chemical attack with duct tape and plastic sheeting.”
That’s creepy.
“I knew a family that would all suck their thumbs when they watched television.
I never went back over there.”
Classy!
““I know a woman who was a manager at the restaurant my wife worked at who was living through her 13-year-old girl to an extreme level.
The girl would come up to the restaurant from school and her mom would trash her for how sh**ty her makeup was and ask her how she expected to get Brent or Jason or whoever looking like that.
90% of what she talked about with coworkers was her daughter’s school drama; she would read her texts, give her strategies and things to say, etc. Always trashing her appearance or telling her she needed to dress sl**tier before going to the football game and weird s**t like that.
Talked about how she encouraged boys coming over and how she liked to spy/eavesdrop, and with a twinkle of pride, told us how she walked in daughter’s room recently and found her coming out from under the covers in her bed this boy was in, right in the middle of a possible BJ.””
Still crazy after all these years.
“I was about 7-8…? I used to play with this girl that lived a few houses down and across the street (I live in a cookie-cutter, very safe and fairly decent neighborhood, across the street from the high school).
Her mother never let us play outside because ‘there could be a drive-by. Any car we see driving by could be someone with a g** and could very easily shoot us and k**l us.’ She never let us play in the living room near the windows, either, for that same reason.
Another time I was over there playing with my friend, and the mom pulled me aside. She pointed to a truck she saw parked outside my house on the curb (my uncle’s truck).
She told me that it’s actually probably a burglar and he was inside my house and k**ling my family at that moment. She wouldn’t let me go home either for the fear of me also getting k**led. She finally let me go home after my mom called later and requested I come home for dinner.
That family is still crazy, even thirteen years later.”
Hmmmm…
“There was a family of girls I went to church with and none of them were allowed to cut their hair.
They had to wait until they were sixteen so they wouldn’t get a haircut they’d regret—because the mother had. They also weren’t allowed to talk at the dinner table.
One time one of the daughters was laughing at something and coughed on her food.The mom was afraid of one of them choking and dying, so talking was banned.
No one told me that when I came over for dinner. I just talked and they all stared at me.”
That’s odd…
““I knew a girl in high school who had parents who were obsessed with dinner plates. They had such a huge collection of collectible plates in their house that every room was full of them on display.
Their entire house was basically a library set up for these things. Her bedroom was a mattress on the floor surrounded by display cases of plates. You couldn’t even lean on any wall, they were all like this.
The last time I went over there, I knocked one off the wall by mistake. I caught it and it didn’t even break, but my god the rage her dad flew into was f**king horrifying.
He was inches away from punching me. Never went back!
They tried to nervously laugh it off like ‘haha good ole dad being funny hahaha.’
The one time I asked my friend why they had so many she want on a passionate tangent about all the cool plates they had and why they were so awesome, it went on for an hour.
I never asked again because hearing about neat dishware for an hour was like t**ture.”
Hell no.
“A friend from high school theater used to invite me over to her family’s house all the time.
Her mom collected large vintage dolls, like child-sized ballerinas, Victorian girls, and this one overly happy clown.
They’d dress it up in their own clothing and place it around the house like it was a family joke that it was ‘alive.’
They also collected and played didgeridoos as a family group. It sounds cool, but they were all pretty odd individuals.”
The chanting.
“I went on vacation with my buddy when we were kids.
They weren’t religious, but before every meal they would all say the same chant about being a better person and trying your best.
It was really creepy because they would all say it in the same monotone voice.
It turned out the mom was just tired of everyone eating before she got to the table, so she made up the tradition.”
