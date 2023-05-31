What Famous Person Turned Out to Be a Creep? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Sometimes you just never know…
Even with the most beloved celebrities, sometimes it comes out that they are anything but good and decent people.
And some of them turn out to be total creeps.
Check out who AskReddit users put on blast!
A real creep.
“Bill Cosby.
That man broke my heart. I say, unironically, he had done as much for racial relations in the United States as anyone ever with his show and public persona. He showed my generation a vision of a black family with all the same normal family issues that my or any other white family had in a deeply human and loving context, while never clubbing us over the head with the message that “at the core we are all the same,” because it was just so obviously the case within the context of that show.
And not only that. Young me wanted to be a standup. And his special “Himself” aired in heavy rotation on cable back then, and was hilarious. What made it stand out especially to me was “Himself” was almost completely without vulgarity or “blue” material, unlike the two other prominent black comedians (whose specials I had secretly stayed up late to watch) Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor. I thought they were very funny too, but thought Cosby was better because he could be just as good or better without all the “bad words.”
He was the guy who did Picture Pages and Fat Albert, which I loved. I felt so bad for him when his son was murdered, and sent a letter to him expressing that sentiment. I even admired his willingness later to stand up to what he saw as self destructive behavior and culture within his own community, even if I didn’t agree with what he had to say.
And then the rug got pulled out from under me. He was a phony, a s** fiend, a liar, and a hypocrite, who had repeatedly betrayed the family who he had talked about so much in his specials, and loosely based his show up on. He had repeatedly violated people and used his money and power to keep things quiet. By his actions, he had fed into the tired old stereotype of black men who can’t control their libidos. In short, everything about this man I had loved and admired was a lie.
What a waste, and I hope his family and especially his victims find peace.”
Crazy.
“The Subway dude.
Watch Jared Fogle: Catching a Monster if you want to know how depraved and insane he is.”
Big time.
“Allison Mack from Smallville turned out to be a creep extraordinaire.
Arrested for s** trafficking and forced labor and she was part of an MLM.”
Disappointing.
“Drake Bell was like the coolest guy to me when I was like 7. He was huge for kids in the late 2000s.
I even met him a few years ago and re-enacted the door hole skit with him on video and he signed my dvd. It was like a dream come true for lil me.
So hearing all of this stuff happen to him is disappointing. And the news of his arrest came out on my birthday.”
Was a big star.
“James Franco.
I’m still sad about this… And pretty much every famous person that turns out to be a creep.”
Not Uncle Jesse!
“John Stamos once told a heavily intoxicated woman that he would sleep with her and when he got her to his room he slipped out and let his friend in.”
Wow.
“Danny Masterson.
Scientology ra**st.
Ain’t that a double whammy?”
Bad reputation.
“Karl Malone.
Dude is a child r**ist, and an unapologetic one at that. When someone brings it up, he basically owns it and says “wtf you gonna do?”.
And the NBA honors him. Current and former players stand by him at all star games. Fu**ing disgusting human being.”
Grade A.
“Joss Whedon, he’s just a Grade A creep.
Bu**ied half his cast and crew on his shows while building up the others based on just whoever he happened to like. Called himself a feminist while regularly writing his female characters into fetish situations and cheating on his wife with young actresses he’d implied would get roles.
Believed in all of the hype calling him a genius and discredited writers and directors while never taking any blame himself when a project wasn’t good. These are classic creep things, but he didn’t like, k**l or r**e or anything like a lot of the others in this list which I’d say is a lot more than “creep.””
Gone but not forgotten.
“Paul Walker. He had a penchant for dating/grooming 16 year old girls.
When he passed away his girlfriend at the time was Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell who was 23. They were in a 7 year relationship which meant they met when she was 16. He would have been 33 at the time.
If you thought this was a one off thing, his prior girlfriend Aubrianna Atwell was 28 at the time of Walker’s d**th. She had claimed to have known him for a dozen years, meaning they met again when she was 16.
At the time of his death, his girlfriend Jasmine (23) was within spitting distance of his own daughter who was 15 at the time. They were closer in age than he was with his own girlfriend as he was 40 at the time.”
Ouch.
“Chevy Chase breaks my heart.
I have family & friends in and around the business. Every man that has met him says he’s a totally self absorbed, first class a**hole.
Every woman has said he’s a total leech.”
