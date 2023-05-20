What Song Makes You Speed if It Comes on While You’re Driving? Here’s What People Said.
We all have those songs permanently stuck in our brains that make us put the pedal to the medal when we hear them.
In fact, I just heard one yesterday while I was driving on the highway: AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.”
I’ve loved that song since I was a little kid and it still gets me going!
Here are the songs that make AskReddit users drive way too fast when they come on the radio.
Take a look!
Rage Against the Machine.
“Bulls on Parade.
Was driving home from work and it was on. Air drumming and surprised I didn’t get pulled over!
Bow wow wicka wicka wow wow.”
Like a roller coaster.
“Kickstart My Heart.
After riding the rip ride rollecoaster listening to this song when I listen to it on the car I feel like I’m on that roller coaster again.”
Good one!
“Radar Love.
Back in the 1970s, when that song was a staple on rock and pop radio stations, my brother, 17 at the time, called the radio station and asked them to play that song and dedicated it to all the highway patrolmen.
Surprisingly, they did, including the dedication.”
Metal Gods!
“Breaking the Law.
Stopped listening to it when I spun out hit a sign and almost went over a cliff then the next day my mate spun on the same corner in the same car listening to the same song……”
Get in.
“Danger Zone.
I had a beagle that rode with me often named Maverick and we would play Danger Zone in true corny fashion.
He knew that was his song and would be hyped. Miss that good old dog.”
I agree!
“Paranoid by Black Sabbath.
Pedal goes all the way down when this song comes on.”
Hit it!
“Panama by Van Halen.
All units, this is dispatch.
We got a red station wagon blasting “Panama” and being awesome, partying and being rad.”
The flow.
“Go With the Flow by Queens of the Stone Age.
Almost anything from QOTSA and everything from Songs for the Deaf will do.
It’s one of my favorite albums for on the road.”
Classic.
“Free Bird.
I was JAMMING to this one day while driving home. Restarted the song to do it again.
Got to my neighborhood before the solo hit. Said fuck it and decided it was time for an evening drive. Blew right past my turn.”
Great song.
“Black Betty by Ram Jam.
Unbelievable guitar solo…
You just want to jam the accelerator.”
Time to speed.
“Through the Fire and Flames by Dragonforce.
I’d speed on a d**n lawnmower with that playing.”
Can’t help it.
“System of a Down – Aerials
That transition towards the end, my foot becomes a lead brick.”
Two solid choices.
“Born to Be Wild by Steppenwolf or I Can’t Drive 55 by Sammy Hagar always did it for me.”
Led Zep.
“Rock and Roll by Led Zeppelin.
Actually, pretty much almost any Zeppelin song.”
Back in the day.
“Superbeast – Rob Zombie
Most of my high school years spent careening through the countryside in my 88 Chevy Pickup listening to this one.”