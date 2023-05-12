What Would You Do With $30K In Cash? These People Share Their Dreams!
Cash is something most of us wish we had more of now and again (or every single day). We spend so much time paying for necessities and saving up for specific vacations or large purchases that it’s fun to dream about what we would do with a little “extra.”
If you’re looking for ideas, these people are throwing out some ways they would spend an extra $30k.
You don’t need the extra worry.
Get a reliable vehicle, stock up on stuff for the house and not worry for a bit while I beat cancer.
It shouldn’t cost so much.
Get a dental makeover, had an accident as a kid and broke several grown teeth and while I don’t look too bad I still feel self conscious about smiling.
Edit, the current crowns that I have were put on in Guatemala, I know that traveling to Latinoamérica is a cheaper but it’s hard specially when you have two little ones and a full time job.
Maybe when the little ones are older and more independent I will give it another go in Guatemala, funny enough the dentist I saw there was a USC graduate.
Too many people need this help.
I have roughly 30k in debt between my car and student loans so that amount would be pretty awesome for me. I’d be debt free for the first time in my adult life
Fix some mistakes.
Pay off my debt and put 5K in savings so that I can finally be financially comfortable and never make the same financial mistakes (that I made in my twenties) ever again.
Back in order.
Sadly, erase all my debt and move to a cheaper rent house. Yeah that’s pretty much all it would take to set everything back in order.
Houses always need something.
I’d put new windows and siding on my very large, 100 year old house, sell it and buy a much smaller house.
I live alone in this place and I never even go in half the rooms.
A very good start.
Use it as a down payment on a house.
with the money I already have saved up its a very good start
Give someone else a break.
Give it to my son so he can pay off his debts. Kid never had a break and he deserves it.
Use it to reprioritize.
Pay off my house and pay for a nurse for my dad who is dying on a ventilator so he can come home
Some people are relentlessly smart.
Save it.
They’re worth it.
Pay off my CareCredit card balance from my sick pups. They’re worth it but seeing that balance every month is terrifying.
Treat yourself.
$15,000 on my mortgage, $10,000 into my savings, $5,000 on petty indulgences.
Stimulate the economy.
Pay bills. Save the rest, or maybe dump the beater and get a new car. You know, stimulate the economy.
We all need that last one.
3500 2022 IRA
6500 2023 IRA
7500 Get a month ahead on my bills
12500 “Quit if you need to” fund
Either or.
Be ALMOST debt free, and have a bigger savings.
or buy 30k worth of taco bell because I’m an undisciplined swine.
It’s getting longer as we speak.
