What’s the Scariest Movie You’ve Ever Seen? People Responded.
I can’t wait to read the responses to this question!
As a huge horror movie nerd, I feel like I’ve seen most of the really scary movies out there, but I’m pretty confident that the fine folks on AskReddit will be able to recommend some good ones that I’ve missed.
So let’s see what these folks think are the scariest movies they’ve ever seen!
Eek!
From the 1980s.
“The Day After
I watched it when I was a kid and it absolutely terrified me. When it originally aired, ABC had to set up phone hotline with counsellors standing by.
It’s one of the scariest depictions of nuclear war in film in my opinion. Chilling.”
Creepy.
“The Changeling from 1980.
That was so good. I worked at a video store in ~1996 or so, and a coworker put it on. I was mesmerized.
I later took it home and watched it in the dark, like you should, and damn. That’s a masterpiece.”
Freaked out.
“The Ring.
I saw it in my 30s, on pain meds for kidney stones, while my wife and kids were away.
The thing that freaked me out the most was that in the middle-end of the film someone called me from an unknown number and hung up.”
Claustrophobic.
“The Descent.
Horrible monsters mixed with darkness and claustrophobia makes a scary movie.”
Good one.
“Sinister has always scared the s**t out of me.
It took me two tries to watch it.
It’s the only movie I’ve ever turned off from being so scared.”
Classic.
“The Thing.
My first viewing was at night, and I was maybe 5 or 6.
It scared me so bad I only watched subsequent viewings during the day until I matured a little more.”
Yes!
“Pet Sematary (original, not the remake).
I was young at the time and my Dad used to bury our pets that d**d in the woods in our backyard so that freaked me out for some time.”
Sleepless nights.
“The Road.
No horror movie prior to that has ever kept me up at night, or made me think about “what if”, especially as a father.”
Terrifying.
“Misery.
My knees were wobbling when I walked out of the theatre.
No more Stephen King for me.”
One of my favorites.
“The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is still the most terrifying, and horrifically uncomfortable film I’ve ever seen.
There is virtually no blood in it, but the cinematography and atmosphere created are pure horror.”
Disturbing.
“KIDS was traumatizing due to my age when it came out.
It left me with a pit in my stomach that didn’t subside for weeks.”
A nice surprise.
“Event Horizon is great.
I went in expecting a generic Sci-Fi movie and did not know about the Horror elements
I mean, horror does somehow not work on me anyway, but it was still a nice surprise.”
Kept you up.
“The Exorcism of Emily Rose.
I kept waking up at 3am on the money for weeks afterwards.
Didn’t help that I found and listened to the original tape recorded material of her speaking fluidly in different languages while being exorcised.”
I love this one!
“The Shining.
I am not a big fan of scary movies and it was the first one I ever watched.
F**king TERRIFIED me. I got so freaked out toward the end I didn’t even finish it.”
Put it on your list.
“Watched Hereditary not expecting much of anything but a cheesy boring paranormal movie.
Ended up afraid to sleep alone at night for a week.
That movie was really good.”
