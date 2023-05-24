Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Not Serving Her Husband Leftovers
AITA for not serving my husband leftovers?
“I have been off the last 4 days. So I finally had a chance to do some spring cleaning. I deep cleaned the whole house. Yes this did take all 4 days. I did bathrooms, fans, oiled wood tables, opened and cleaned windows everything.
My husband sees I am off and I have had to serve him every meal since I am home. 90 percent of the time I don’t mind. Yesterday I was tired and was making steaks for dinner so I didn’t feel like making a breakfast omelette too. He got upset and I ended up making both breakfast and dinner. Since I didn’t want to fight but he says I made a face.
After dinner last night I packed up leftovers and made it clear that I would not be making ANYTHING tomorrow. Everyone agreed since I work today. When he got off work this morning I served him something quick to eat. I have a hotel booked for this weekend for us. I was trying on clothing and packing whe.
He asked to heat up his left overs. I said “I told you yesterday I wasn’t making anything today.” He responded with “your going to make a problem over heating something up on my birthday month” I responded with ” I am tired and explained yesterday you keep making problems with me over food” he turned it around and said ” no your making the problems over food.
You just don’t want to serve me anything any more. Cancel the reservation I’m not going anywhere. Thanks for ruining my birthday month!” Now I did heat the leftovers which of course he refused to eat. And the reservation is too late to cancel so now I’m out money too.”
