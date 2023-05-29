Your Phone Can Access the Internet 5 Years in the Future, What Do You Search for First? People Responded.
I’ve often dreamed about time travel ever since I saw Back to the Future for the first time when I was a young lad.
And this prompt from AskReddit users has a little something to do with that…but with a twist!
Check out what people say they’d search for if they were able to access the Internet five years in the future.
Take a look!
“Lottery numbers -> stock prices -> my name.
You may ask why my name but it’s very simple as I then can learn if I d**d until then or got caught for some s**t and am still in prison.”
“I would start a blog on my pc and then switch to my phone to check if it now has updates from the future.
If so, my future self could talk to my present self.
I could read about my mistakes and try to avoid them. If a post disappears, that would mean that I did it right.”
“Keith Richards.
I assume he’ll be alive but I want to know for sure.”
“The cure for Type 1 Diabetes.
Doctors have been saying it’s five years away for a while now.”
“Nintendo Directs.
Then I’ll make “predictions” for a lot of things Nintendo will do, but I’ll phrase it in an increasingly implausible way. After a few Directs, people will hopefully catch on and start believing everything I say.
After five years (assuming I can’t look into the future again) I’ll start making random shit up and watch the internet argue about my predictions. Surely this can’t be real… but his track record is impeccable!”
“I’d try to be like Bill Murray’s character by the end of Groundhog Day.
Find out if there’s any needless d**ths from preventable accidents that I may be able to change.
Obviously I’d have won the lotto too, this would give me plenty of resources and free time to become a local superhero.”
“Outcome of sporting events so I can place some bets.
Also, I’d look up if my favorite music artists were still alive so if they were to d** I could warn them.
Wish I could have done this with Adam “MCA” Yauch of the Beastie Boys.”
“I would check my mails and message Apps to find out how I’m doing in the future.
If the phone continuously updates, so that it always show the internet of in five years. Then I would probably look for scientific breakthroughs like fusion and also for catastrophes.
Then I would start writing messages to myself like a diary so I can see them in the present. And also in 2025 I would start copying the messages from then in 5 years and send them to myself so I can see the messages of the next ~100 years assuming I live that long.”
“Wars or terrorist attacks that have happened so that we can avoid them or prepare for stuff like pandemic and natural disasters early.”
“Win the lotto but not enough to be super rich but enough to settle debts and get started.
Also see if there are any major disasters I need to prepare for.
And check the obituaries to see if there are any family members I need to see more often/forgive.”
“Gotta be stock values.
Knowing the value of shares five years from now could make becoming ridiculously rich incredibly easy.”
