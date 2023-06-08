A Church’s Chicken Customer Went Behind the Counter to Make His Own Food
Full disclosure: I did something similar to this once at a restaurant in Chicago because our table could not, under any circumstances, get our waitress to come back and give us drink refills.
So I took it upon myself to scoot up to the drink station and fill ‘er up!
And another fella also seemed like he got pretty fed up with the service at a Church’s Chicken location so he mosied on behind the counter and helped himself to some chicken.
The video shows the young man sneaking behind the counter and filling up a cup with chicken and there are no employees to be seen.
The text overlay on the video reads, “There was no employees, so my boy went and got his own food.”
What a rebel!
Take a look at the video.
@100_tjj♬ original sound – Tjj
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
One viewer reminded him not to forget the biscuits!
Another person said they’d take more and leave a little tip.
And another viewer said this happens ALL THE TIME at Church’s.
Good grief!