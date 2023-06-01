A Little Camera Reveals What Your Luggage Goes Through At The Airport
If you travel enough you’ll start to notice that your luggage gets a little more beat up every single time. Personally, I’ve had a cloth bag completely rip apart at baggage claim, spilling my crap everywhere.
It was fun!
Seriously, though, you might be interested to see firsthand just what sort of treatment your luggage endures getting from one place to another.
Thomas Miller (@thomasmiller719) was curious what his bag went through from the time he dropped it off until the time he picked it up, so he figured, why not find out?
He attaches a small camera near the handle of his bag and then leaves it with security like he normally would.
“Time to find out what the airport does with my bag.”
The bag bumps along, making some twists and turns and going down a little slide.
To be honest, it’s a little underwhelming, which was reflected in the comments.
“I knew what to expect, and yet I wanted more ‘drama.'”
Others were pretty sure putting a camera on the bag was against the law.
“Pretty sure it’s illegal, no?”
At least one person proved that humans will anthropomorphize literally anything.
“Why do I feel bad for the bag?”
If you’re curious, this is a neat peek behind the curtain.
For me, I just hope it encourages bag-makers to keep making them as tough as possible.