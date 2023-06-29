A Man Injured at Work Said His Employer Took 5 Days to Address Worker’s Comp…and They Gave It to Him on a Sticky Note
You’d think in this day and age that employers would be extremely careful about how they handle situations where employees get injured on the job, but this story illustrates the fact that some places still have a long way to go.
A man who works at a thrift store shared a video where he talked about the hurdles he had to navigate to get his company to take notice of an injury he suffered while working.
It all started when the man was punctured by a needle at the thrift store where he works.
He told his boss what happened and was told to wash his hand and put a band-aid on his wound.
He said, “I said, ‘That can’t be all there is for this kind of procedure. That doesn’t sound like sound medical advice.”
He said that he thought the people at the company would address the incident further, but no one ever said anything else about it, so he decided to confront his boss about what happened while the store was undergoing an inspection.
He asked his boss in front of the inspector, “‘Do you have an update for me on the thing we discussed this morning?’”
The man said his boss tried to avoid giving him a direct answer but he kept pushing the issue and refused to leave without an answer about what he should do about his injury.
He said, “It took them five days to write down a claim number on this little piece of paper for me to go get tested. That seems suspiciously long to me. That seems extremely suspiciously wrong and long to me.”
Take a look at his video.
