A Voice Actor Showed How to Prank Spam Callers And It’s Hilarious
Spam callers: no one likes them, they aggravate all of us, and they always seem to call at the worst time.
But have no fear, friends!
Because this video from a TikTok user might give you some new ideas about how to deal with those pesky callers that we can’t seem to get away from.
Kat Carter is a professional voice actor and she used her talents to mess with spam callers by pretending to be an automated machine, taking callers through a bunch of prompts…that don’t go anywhere.
And we’re here for it!
And Carter is so good that the person calling has no idea.
Bought it hook, line, and sinker!
Take a look at her video and try not to laugh.
@the_radio_nerd I almost broke at the end 😂😩 #spamcall #voiceover #voiceactor #voiceacting ♬ original sound – The Radio Nerd 🎙📻
Now let’s see how people reacted on TikTok.
One person had a suggestion about something she should say.
Another TikTokker is having a hard time matching up the voice with the face.
And this person said they think they need to give this a shot.
Whenever you can waste a spam caller’s time… that’s time well spent!