Jun 24, 2023

A Voice Actor Showed How to Prank Spam Callers And It’s Hilarious

Spam callers: no one likes them, they aggravate all of us, and they always seem to call at the worst time.

But have no fear, friends!

Because this video from a TikTok user might give you some new ideas about how to deal with those pesky callers that we can’t seem to get away from.

Kat Carter is a professional voice actor and she used her talents to mess with spam callers by pretending to be an automated machine, taking callers through a bunch of prompts…that don’t go anywhere.

And we’re here for it!

And Carter is so good that the person calling has no idea.

Bought it hook, line, and sinker!

Take a look at her video and try not to laugh.

@the_radio_nerd I almost broke at the end 😂😩 #spamcall #voiceover #voiceactor #voiceacting ♬ original sound – The Radio Nerd 🎙📻

Now let’s see how people reacted on TikTok.

One person had a suggestion about something she should say.

Another TikTokker is having a hard time matching up the voice with the face.

And this person said they think they need to give this a shot.

Whenever you can waste a spam caller’s time… that’s time well spent!

