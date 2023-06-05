A Woman Explained Why Millennials Are So Awkward in Photos and It Got People Talking
Those poor Millennials just can’t catch a break, can they?
They’re the butt of a lot of jokes and now they’re catching a whole lot of grief for being awkward in photographs…good grief!
And a “posing expert” (yes, you read that right) named Christine Buzan has a guide called “101 Ways to Pose” so you can take her advice to heart…and she thinks she knows what’s going on with these Millennials and why they’re awkward in photos.
Buzan posted a video on TikTok where she talked about her theory.
Buzan thinks it all comes down to Millennials’ relationship with technology. She said, “The one thing all millennials have in common—whether you were born in 1981 or 1996—is that technology changed really rapidly throughout the course of our youth and adolescence.”
And Buzan thinks this especially applies to their relationship with photography and how Millennials come from a time when folks had to buy a camera, buy film, and pay to develop that film, as opposed to today’s handy phone cameras.
She also points out that Millennials grew up thinking that photos were only taken at special events and that they had to look perfect in those snapshots because they only had a few tries to get it right.
So Buzan thinks that older folks can learn from Gen Z people and they should be carefree about taking photos and look at it as an everyday event instead of a special occasion.
She might be on to something!
Check out the video and see what you think.
@lookgoodinphotos #stitch @itskatesteinberg Why are millennials so awkward in photos? Here's my hot take on why Gen Z's are so much more comfortable in front of the camera.
