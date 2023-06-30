A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband
Don’t you just love seeing the past come alive?
I know I do!
And a woman named Rosie delighted everyone when she shared a video on TikTok that saw her and her new husband recreating photos of her parents who swapped outfits on their wedding day all those years ago.
Rosie said, “I grew up obsessed with these photos! How did we do? My poor dress.”
And the heartwarming video went viral in a big way.
In the text overlay on the video, Rosie wrote, “I grew up obsessed with these photos! How did we do? We wanted to recreate the photos and surprise everyone on our recovery day. They (parents) were so proud.”
Rosie and her husband came out dressed to the nines (in each other’s clothes) and they posed for a series of hilarious and adorable photos.
It looks like they were having a blast!
Take a look at this heartwarming video.
@rosiejoyce_ I grew up obsessed with these photos! How did we do? My poor dress 😆 #weddingrecovery #weddingtiktok #bridetok #fyp #weddingdress #wedding ♬ This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) – Natalie Cole
Now check out how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said they like the idea of a wedding recovery day.
Another TikTokker said this was perfection.
And this viewer said it looks like this woman found The One.
A little bit of good news for once, yeah?