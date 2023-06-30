Jun 30, 2023

A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

TikTokWeddingRecreation A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

Don’t you just love seeing the past come alive?

I know I do!

And a woman named Rosie delighted everyone when she shared a video on TikTok that saw her and her new husband recreating photos of her parents who swapped outfits on their wedding day all those years ago.

Rosie said, “I grew up obsessed with these photos! How did we do? My poor dress.”

And the heartwarming video went viral in a big way.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.29.36 AM A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the text overlay on the video, Rosie wrote, “I grew up obsessed with these photos! How did we do? We wanted to recreate the photos and surprise everyone on our recovery day. They (parents) were so proud.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.29.47 AM A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

Photo Credit: TikTok

Rosie and her husband came out dressed to the nines (in each other’s clothes) and they posed for a series of hilarious and adorable photos.

It looks like they were having a blast!

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.30.15 AM A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at this heartwarming video.

@rosiejoyce_ I grew up obsessed with these photos! How did we do? My poor dress 😆 #weddingrecovery #weddingtiktok #bridetok #fyp #weddingdress #wedding ♬ This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) – Natalie Cole

Now check out how people reacted on TikTok.

One person said they like the idea of a wedding recovery day.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.31.59 AM A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this was perfection.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.32.09 AM A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer said it looks like this woman found The One.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 9.32.56 AM A Woman Recreated Her Parents’ Hilarious Wedding Outfit Switch With Her New Husband

Photo Credit: TikTok

A little bit of good news for once, yeah?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter