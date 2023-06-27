A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions
There seems to be a lot of confusion out there about the Human Papillomavirus infection (HPV). That’s the virus that gives people warts.
Yeah, and it can give you warts down there, but there are over 150 different strains of HPV and it’s a pretty common virus to get.
Recently, a woman named Angel shared a video on TikTok to let people out there know that you can get HPV… from just about anything.
She posted a short clip on TikTok where she said that she contracted HPV after she picked up confetti from the floor at a concert she attended.
The clip went viral and has been viewed millions of times.
In the clip, Angel is squatting on the ground and you can see other concertgoers and that she’s surrounded by confetti on the floor.
Check out her video.
@angel_mcwoman♬ Rwylm bridge – Cass & Allie
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said a lot of folks don’t understand anything about HPV.
Another viewer said there are also a lot of different strains of HPV.
And this TikTokker said she probably got the kind of HPV that stays on the skin and that they hope she’s okay.
All I’ve gotta say is… that’s a bummer!
But don’t worry Angel… you’re not alone!