Jun 27, 2023

A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions

There seems to be a lot of confusion out there about the Human Papillomavirus infection (HPV). That’s the virus that gives people warts.

Yeah, and it can give you warts down there, but there are over 150 different strains of HPV and it’s a pretty common virus to get.

Recently, a woman named Angel shared a video on TikTok to let people out there know that you can get HPV… from just about anything.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.50.59 PM A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions

She posted a short clip on TikTok where she said that she contracted HPV after she picked up confetti from the floor at a concert she attended.

The clip went viral and has been viewed millions of times.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.51.07 PM A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions

In the clip, Angel is squatting on the ground and you can see other concertgoers and that she’s surrounded by confetti on the floor.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.51.19 PM A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions

Check out her video.

@angel_mcwoman♬ Rwylm bridge – Cass & Allie

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

One person said a lot of folks don’t understand anything about HPV.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.51.32 PM A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions

Another viewer said there are also a lot of different strains of HPV.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.52.13 PM A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions

And this TikTokker said she probably got the kind of HPV that stays on the skin and that they hope she’s okay.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.52.21 PM A Woman Said She Got Warts by Picking up Confetti on the Floor at a Concert And The Internet Has Questions

All I’ve gotta say is… that’s a bummer!

But don’t worry Angel… you’re not alone!

